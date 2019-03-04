College basketball rankings: North Carolina leapfrogs Duke for No. 3, Gonzaga No. 1 again in AP Top 25 Poll

LSU cracks into the top 10, Tennessee hops over Kentucky, and Maryland takes the biggest drop this week

The latest AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season has the Gonzaga Bulldogs No. 1 yet again. Mark Few's team completed its sweep of the WCC on Saturday, beating Saint Mary's and wrapping a 16-0 conference run. 

In the latest rankings, Virginia stays firm at No. 2, while North Carolina takes a jump over rival Duke. Tennessee rounds out the top five in light of its home win Saturday against Kentucky

Virginia Tech is the biggest riser in this week's poll: The Hokies snake up six spots to No. 15 after beating Duke last Tuesday. The 22-6 Hokies play at No. 14 Florida State on Tuesday night. 

Slippage was inevitable for teams with tough losses: Marquette drops six spots, to No. 16, after losing at home to unranked Creighton Sunday. Maryland's 0-2 week (losses at Penn State and at home vs. Michigan) dropped the Terps from 17th to 24th. Houston fell to UCF, dinging the Cougars from No. 8 to No. 12. 

AP Top 25 Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Gonzaga29-21,578(42)1
2Virginia26-21,553(21)2
3North Carolina24-51,4285
4Duke25-41,399(1)3
5Tennessee26-31,3667
6Kentucky24-51,2744
7Michigan26-41,2169
8Texas Tech24-51,10011
9Michigan State23-61,03910
10LSU24-51,00513
11Purdue22-799914
12Houston27-28958
13Kansas22-779815
14Florida State23-670218
15Virginia Tech22-666820
16Marquette23-662610
17Nevada26-357912
18Kansas State22-749916
19Buffalo26-343721
20Cincinnati25-440823
21Wisconsin20-932219
22Wofford26-426924
23Villanova22-8214NR
24Maryland21-920717
25UCF22-648NR

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, Washington 14, VCU 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories