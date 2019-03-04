College basketball rankings: North Carolina leapfrogs Duke for No. 3, Gonzaga No. 1 again in AP Top 25 Poll
LSU cracks into the top 10, Tennessee hops over Kentucky, and Maryland takes the biggest drop this week
The latest AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season has the Gonzaga Bulldogs No. 1 yet again. Mark Few's team completed its sweep of the WCC on Saturday, beating Saint Mary's and wrapping a 16-0 conference run.
In the latest rankings, Virginia stays firm at No. 2, while North Carolina takes a jump over rival Duke. Tennessee rounds out the top five in light of its home win Saturday against Kentucky.
Virginia Tech is the biggest riser in this week's poll: The Hokies snake up six spots to No. 15 after beating Duke last Tuesday. The 22-6 Hokies play at No. 14 Florida State on Tuesday night.
Slippage was inevitable for teams with tough losses: Marquette drops six spots, to No. 16, after losing at home to unranked Creighton Sunday. Maryland's 0-2 week (losses at Penn State and at home vs. Michigan) dropped the Terps from 17th to 24th. Houston fell to UCF, dinging the Cougars from No. 8 to No. 12.
AP Top 25 Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Gonzaga
|29-2
|1,578(42)
|1
|2
|Virginia
|26-2
|1,553(21)
|2
|3
|North Carolina
|24-5
|1,428
|5
|4
|Duke
|25-4
|1,399(1)
|3
|5
|Tennessee
|26-3
|1,366
|7
|6
|Kentucky
|24-5
|1,274
|4
|7
|Michigan
|26-4
|1,216
|9
|8
|Texas Tech
|24-5
|1,100
|11
|9
|Michigan State
|23-6
|1,039
|10
|10
|LSU
|24-5
|1,005
|13
|11
|Purdue
|22-7
|999
|14
|12
|Houston
|27-2
|895
|8
|13
|Kansas
|22-7
|798
|15
|14
|Florida State
|23-6
|702
|18
|15
|Virginia Tech
|22-6
|668
|20
|16
|Marquette
|23-6
|626
|10
|17
|Nevada
|26-3
|579
|12
|18
|Kansas State
|22-7
|499
|16
|19
|Buffalo
|26-3
|437
|21
|20
|Cincinnati
|25-4
|408
|23
|21
|Wisconsin
|20-9
|322
|19
|22
|Wofford
|26-4
|269
|24
|23
|Villanova
|22-8
|214
|NR
|24
|Maryland
|21-9
|207
|17
|25
|UCF
|22-6
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, Washington 14, VCU 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
