College basketball rankings: North Carolina leapfrogs Duke for No. 3, Gonzaga No. 1 again in AP Top 25 Poll

The latest AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season has the Gonzaga Bulldogs No. 1 yet again. Mark Few's team completed its sweep of the WCC on Saturday, beating Saint Mary's and wrapping a 16-0 conference run.

In the latest rankings, Virginia stays firm at No. 2, while North Carolina takes a jump over rival Duke. Tennessee rounds out the top five in light of its home win Saturday against Kentucky.

Virginia Tech is the biggest riser in this week's poll: The Hokies snake up six spots to No. 15 after beating Duke last Tuesday. The 22-6 Hokies play at No. 14 Florida State on Tuesday night.

Slippage was inevitable for teams with tough losses: Marquette drops six spots, to No. 16, after losing at home to unranked Creighton Sunday. Maryland's 0-2 week (losses at Penn State and at home vs. Michigan) dropped the Terps from 17th to 24th. Houston fell to UCF, dinging the Cougars from No. 8 to No. 12.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Gonzaga 29-2 1,578(42) 1 2 Virginia 26-2 1,553(21) 2 3 North Carolina 24-5 1,428 5 4 Duke 25-4 1,399(1) 3 5 Tennessee 26-3 1,366 7 6 Kentucky 24-5 1,274 4 7 Michigan 26-4 1,216 9 8 Texas Tech 24-5 1,100 11 9 Michigan State 23-6 1,039 10 10 LSU 24-5 1,005 13 11 Purdue 22-7 999 14 12 Houston 27-2 895 8 13 Kansas 22-7 798 15 14 Florida State 23-6 702 18 15 Virginia Tech 22-6 668 20 16 Marquette 23-6 626 10 17 Nevada 26-3 579 12 18 Kansas State 22-7 499 16 19 Buffalo 26-3 437 21 20 Cincinnati 25-4 408 23 21 Wisconsin 20-9 322 19 22 Wofford 26-4 269 24 23 Villanova 22-8 214 NR 24 Maryland 21-9 207 17 25 UCF 22-6 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, Washington 14, VCU 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.