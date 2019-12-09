College Basketball Rankings: North Carolina struggles offensively again, slips to No. 11 in Top 25 And 1

North Carolina opened this season with five straight wins and climbed to as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Not bad for a program that lost the top five scorers from last season's team. But over the past 11 days, the Tar Heels have started looking more like a program that, you know, lost the top five scorers from last season's team.

Put simply, scoring is difficult.

"It's the most frustrated I've ever been," UNC coach Roy Williams said following Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia in which his players missed 13 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted. "I've been very fortunate coaching-wise. But this is the most frustrated I've ever been."

North Carolina took its first loss of the season two Thursdays ago to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis -- and things have only gotten worse since. Last Wednesday, the Tar Heels lost 74-49 to Ohio State in what was UNC's worst home loss in 17 years under Williams. Combine that with what happened Sunday, and the Tar Heels just failed to score at least 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1947-48 season.

"We had one assist at halftime," Williams noted.

In fairness to the Tar Heels, Virginia and Ohio State currently have adjusted defensive efficiency ratings that rank first and second in the country, according to KenPom. So some of these scoring troubles can be explained by that. But what's also true is that North Carolina's adjusted offensive efficiency rating currently ranks 36th nationally. So unless the Tar Heels improve drastically, they will this season finish outside of the top 11 in adjusted offensive efficiency for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

That 2014 team lost 10 times.

North Carolina is No. 11, one spot below Virginia, in Monday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia's jump from No. 17 to No. 10 pushed Oregon down one spot, no fault of its own. And Louisville remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive morning. Chris Mack's Cardinals play Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Biggest Movers 7 Virginia 7 Seton Hall Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Malik Williams came off the bench and got 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 64-46 victory over Pitt. Eight different Cardinals made at least one 3-pointer in the win. -- 9-0 2 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson got 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 106-74 victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes have also beaten Villanova and North Carolina by 25 points each. -- 9-0 3 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 72-58 victory over Colorado. The Jayhawks made six of the seven 3-pointers they attempted in the second half. -- 7-1 4 Maryland Anthony Cowan got 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 59-58 victory over Illinois. The Terrapins rallied from 15 points down to get the win. -- 10-0 5 Michigan Franz Wagner scored 18 points in Friday's 103-91 victory over Iowa. Six different Wolverines scored at least 12 points in the win. -- 8-1 6 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Sunday's 83-76 victory at Washington. The Zags' lone loss is a loss to Michigan. -- 10-1 7 Dayton Jalen Crutcher had 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 78-68 victory over Saint Mary's. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas. -- 7-1 8 Kentucky E.J. Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points in Saturday's 83-52 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Wildcats have now won 600 games inside Rupp Arena. -- 7-1 9 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. -- 9-1 10 Virginia Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals. 7 8-1 11 N. Carolina The Tar Heels were 1-of-14 from 3-point range in Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia. UNC finished with 12 turnovers and just six assists. 1 6-3 12 Oregon Payton Pritchard got 20 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-64 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' two losses are to Gonzaga and North Carolina. 1 7-2 13 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 65-57 win at UAB. Memphis overcame a 20-point deficit by outscoring the Blazers 39-17 in the second half. -- 8-1 14 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday's 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in overtime. -- 8-0 15 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 win over Arizona. The Bears used a 15-0 run in the first half to build a lead they never relinquished. -- 7-1 16 Arizona The Wildcats only shot 26.9% from the field in Saturday's 63-58 loss at Baylor. Arizona finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in defeat. -- 9-1 17 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half. 1 8-2 18 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. 1 7-1 19 Seton Hall The Pirates missed 22 3-pointers in Sunday's 76-66 loss at Iowa State. Sandro Mamukelashvili only played five minutes because of an arm injury that should sideline him for several weeks. 7 6-3 20 Washington The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. -- 7-2 21 Villanova Saddiq Bey finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 7-2 22 Butler Aaron Thompson finished with 16 points and seven assists in Saturday's 76-62 win over Florida. The Bulldogs have won 56 straight non-league games at home. -- 9-0 23 Colorado The Buffaloes missed 27 of the 34 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 72-58 loss at Kansas. Colorado shot just 30.0% from the field in the loss. -- 7-1 24 San Diego St Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. 1 10-0 25 Purdue Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points in Sunday's 58-44 win over Northwestern. Two of Purdue's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. 1 6-3 26 VCU Marcus Santos-Silva scored 13 points with just seven field goal attempts in Saturday's 69-57 win over Old Dominion. The Rams' two losses are to Tennessee and Purdue. NR 7-2

IN: VCU

OUT: DePaul