I've spent the past couple of days highlighting how Purdue, UConn and Houston have kind of separated from the rest of the sport in terms of the bodies of work they've created to this point in the season. But the two closest teams to them, in my opinion, have been North Carolina and Tennessee.
Both lost Tuesday night.
North Carolina lost at Georgia Tech 74-73 . Tennessee lost at home to South Carolina 63-59. That's two top-10 teams losing to unranked opponents. And did you realize top-10 teams are losing on the road to unranked opponents more regularly than ever this season?
It's true.
Matt Norlander detailed it in Tuesday's Court Report. The updated numbers are as follows: after UNC's loss at Georgia Tech, AP top-10 teams are now 25-29 on the road against unranked opponents this season. That represents a winning percentage of 46.3, which is 27.0 percentage points lower than the historical average in such matchups and 15.7 percentage points worse than the all-time worst win-rate in such matchups. So if it feels like top-10 teams are losing road games to unranked opponents more often than normal, it's because they are.
"They were able to make one more play than us," said North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, whose Tar Heels were undone by Nathan George's layup with 7.7 seconds remaining that flipped a one-point lead into a one-point deficit. "It was a really good shot by George."
The loss snapped North Carolina's 10-game winning streak and dropped the Tar Heels to 17-4 overall, 9-1 in the ACC. Regardless, I only moved UNC down to No. 5 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, simply because I do not believe anybody outside of the top five deserves to be ahead of a Tar Heels team that's still 8-4 in the first two quadrants with four Q1 wins and only one defeat outside of Q1.
Bottom line, UNC still has one of the sport's best bodies of work and would still safely be no worse than a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament right now. The Tar Heels will have a chance to enhance their resume Saturday night and add a fifth Q1 win when they host Duke inside the Dean Smith Center in a game scheduled to tip at 6:30 ET.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-60 win at Rutgers. The Boilermakers' net game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|--
|19-2
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 22 points and four assists in Sunday's 99-55 win over Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Providence.
|--
|18-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and four assists in Monday's 76-72 win at Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|19-2
|4
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Friday's 81-66 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|2
|16-4
|5
N. Carolina
|Cormac Ryan was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|1
|17-4
|6
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|1
|16-4
|7
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 16 points and six assists in Tuesday's 83-54 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|1
|17-4
|8
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler was 0 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 63-59 loss to South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|3
|15-5
|9
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-61 win over San Jose State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at San Diego State.
|--
|19-2
|10
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 32 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 85-80 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|16-5
|11
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|16-4
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-61 win over George Washington. The Flyers' next game is Friday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|17-3
|13
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Butler.
|--
|16-5
|14
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 36 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against California.
|--
|15-5
|15
South Carolina
|Ta'Lon Cooper finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-59 win at Tennessee. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|9
|18-3
|16
Baylor
|JaKobe Walter was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 105-102 loss to TCU. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|--
|14-5
|17
Auburn
|K.D. Johnson was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 64-58 loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|16-4
|18
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-57 win at Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|15-4
|19
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|15-5
|20
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-75 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|--
|16-5
|21
New Mexico
|Jaelen House finished with 21 points and six steals in Sunday's 89-55 win over Nevada. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Boise State.
|--
|18-3
|22
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-88 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|1
|14-6
|23
TCU
|Trevian Tennyson finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|2
|16-5
|24
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech was outscored 24-10 at the free throw line in Tuesday's 85-78 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|9
|16-4
|25
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-53 win at Kansas State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|1
|16-5
|26
Colo. St.
|Nique Clifford finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 win over San Diego State. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Fresno State.
|NR
|16-5