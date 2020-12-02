North Carolina and Texas were the two highest ranked teams in the Maui Invitational field this season, according to the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. So the bracket has unfolded as I assumed it would. And now we'll get a championship game on Wednesday featuring a pair of five-star freshman bigs -- UT's Greg Brown and UNC's Caleb Love.

That's a nice midweek afternoon treat.

Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

North Carolina got to this title game courtesy of Tuesday's 67-63 victory over Stanford in which Love scored a team-high 16 points. He's averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds through three games for a Tar Heels team that ranks 10th nationally in defensive efficiency. Meantime, Texas got to this title game courtesy of Tuesday's 66-44 blowout of Indiana in which Matt Coleman, a senior guard, scored a team-high 16 points. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds through three games for a Texas team that ranks second nationally in defensive efficiency. So these are, quite literally, two of the best defensive teams in the country.

Don't be surprised if the winner doesn't touch 70 points.

North Carolina is No. 16 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas is No. 19. Indiana was removed from the Top 25 And 1 following its loss to Texas. The Hoosiers were replaced by Louisville, which is 4-0 after Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. Chris Mack's Cardinals also own a win over Seton Hall.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings