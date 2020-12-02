North Carolina and Texas were the two highest ranked teams in the Maui Invitational field this season, according to the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. So the bracket has unfolded as I assumed it would. And now we'll get a championship game on Wednesday featuring a pair of five-star freshman bigs -- UT's Greg Brown and UNC's Caleb Love.
That's a nice midweek afternoon treat.
Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
North Carolina got to this title game courtesy of Tuesday's 67-63 victory over Stanford in which Love scored a team-high 16 points. He's averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds through three games for a Tar Heels team that ranks 10th nationally in defensive efficiency. Meantime, Texas got to this title game courtesy of Tuesday's 66-44 blowout of Indiana in which Matt Coleman, a senior guard, scored a team-high 16 points. He's averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds through three games for a Texas team that ranks second nationally in defensive efficiency. So these are, quite literally, two of the best defensive teams in the country.
Don't be surprised if the winner doesn't touch 70 points.
North Carolina is No. 16 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Texas is No. 19. Indiana was removed from the Top 25 And 1 following its loss to Texas. The Hoosiers were replaced by Louisville, which is 4-0 after Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. Chris Mack's Cardinals also own a win over Seton Hall.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 90-67 victory over Auburn. Both of Gonzaga's victories are double-digit wins over power-conference schools.
|--
|2-0
|2
Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 20 points and five assists in Sunday's 86-52 victory over Washington. The Bears have won their first two games by an average of 32 points.
|--
|2-0
|3
Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 41 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 103-76 victory over Southern. The CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year was 14-of-15 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|4
Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu made two late free throws to secure Friday's 77-75 victory over Ohio. The junior guard is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists through three games.
|--
|3-0
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 65-62 victory over Kentucky. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|2-1
|6
Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry finished with 14 points, five assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 75-69 victory at Duke. Rocket Watts added 20 points and three rebounds.
|3
|3-0
|7
Creighton
|Christian Bishop finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 94-67 victory over Omaha. Marcus Zegarowski added 11 points and 11 assists.
|--
|2-0
|8
Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 82-42 victory over Green Bay. Tyler Wahl added 11 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|9
Duke
|Wendell Moore missed all nine of his field-goal attempts in Tuesday's 75-69 loss to Michigan State. The Blue Devils shot just 32.3% from the field.
|3
|1-1
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee is adding five-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to a proven core of John Fulkerson and Yves Pons. It's an experienced and talented roster that most believe will result in a nice bounce-back season for Rick Barnes' Vols.
|--
|0-0
|11
Va. Tech
|Tyrece Radford finished with 21 points on 12 shots in Sunday's 76-58 victory over South Florida. The Hokies' 3-0 record features a win over Villanova.
|--
|3-0
|12
Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 15 points and five assists in Tuesday's 87-53 victory over Hartford. Eric Dixon added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-1
|13
W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 15 points in Friday's 70-64 victory over Western Kentucky. The Mountaineers won the Crossover Classic by beating South Dakota State, VCU and WKU.
|--
|3-0
|14
Virginia
|Jay Huff finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 76-51 victory over St. Francis (Pa.). Sam Hauser added 11 points and six rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|15
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 64-53 victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars' 3-0 record features three double-digit wins.
|--
|3-0
|16
N. Carolina
|Caleb Love finished with 16 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 67-63 victory over Stanford. The Tar Heels will play Texas in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
|--
|3-0
|17
Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 14 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 64-53 loss to Houston. Mac McClung was 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.
|--
|2-1
|18
Ohio St.
|Duane Washington finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 74-64 victory over UMass Lowell. The Buckeyes 2-0 record features two double-digit wins.
|--
|2-0
|19
Texas
|Matt Coleman finished with 16 points and three assists in Tuesday's 66-44 victory over Indiana. The Longhorns will play North Carolina in the title game of the Maui Invitational.
|--
|3-0
|20
Richmond
|Nathan Cayo finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 76-64 victory at Kentucky. The Spiders won despite shooting just 28.0% from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|21
Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 18 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-62 loss to Kansas. Kentucky's starters were 0-of-11 from beyond the arc.
|--
|1-2
|22
Oregon
|Two of the best three scorers from the Pac-12 champs are returning - among them former JUCO National Player of the Year Chris Duarte. If the Ducks get a waiver for St. John's transfer LJ Figueroa, they'll be even stronger and clearly talented enough to win back-to-back league titles.
|--
|0-0
|23
Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-56 victory over Hofstra. Jacob Young added 17 points and three rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|24
Arizona St.
|Josh Christopher made eight of the 11 shots he attempted and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 100-77 victory over Houston Baptist. Marcus Bagley added 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.
|1
|2-1
|25
Florida St.
|The Seminoles lost three of the top four scorers from a team that won the ACC. But the arrival of Scottie Barnes will give Leonard Hamilton a chance to finish in the top four of the league for the fourth time in a five-year span.
|1
|0-0
|26
Louisville
|Dre Davis finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 4-0 record also features a win over Seton Hall.
|NR
|4-0