College basketball rankings: North Carolina visits Duke in high-stakes ACC showdown
Neither the Blue Devils nor the Tar Heels want to enter next week's ACC tourney on a two-game skid
It's rare for Duke and North Carolina to both be coming off of a loss when they play -- so rare, in fact, that the last time it happened was February 2007. But it'll happen again when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels close the regular season against each other.
Duke is coming off a loss to Virginia Tech.
UNC is coming off a loss to Miami.
And though both teams are obviously good and still positioned to earn nice seeds in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens late Saturday, neither wants to take a two-game losing streak into next week's ACC Tournament. That goes without saying. So the stakes will be high inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is No. 6 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). North Carolina is No. 10. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers own 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Duke, North Carolina and Clemson. They've already secured the outright ACC regular-season title.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- including victories over Purdue and North Carolina. They'll take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan.
|--
|29-4
|3
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins -- including a regular-season sweep of Xavier. They've only lost to two sub-30 KenPom teams.
|--
|27-4
|4
|Xavier
|The Musketeers' resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They have already secured at least a share of their first Big East title in school history.
|--
|27-4
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks won their 14th game against a top-50 KenPom team on Monday and secured the outright Big 12 regular-season championship. Kansas has become the first school to ever win 14 straight league titles.
|--
|24-7
|6
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' five-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Virginia Tech. Duke owns nine top-50 KenPom wins and has lost to a sub-40 opponent only twice.
|--
|25-6
|7
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' resume features nine top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-20 losses. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Penn State.
|--
|28-5
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags beat BYU on Saturday to secure their 14th outright WCC regular-season championship in 19 seasons under Mark Few. Their resume features four top-45 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Ohio State and Creighton.
|--
|28-4
|9
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won four of their past five games and compiled a total of 11 top-50 KenPom wins. Five of their eight losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|22-9
|10
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by Miami. Their resume features 10 top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss.
|--
|22-9
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own nine top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their past 11 games include a seven-game winning streak and a four-game losing streak.
|--
|23-8
|12
|Wichita State
|The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game against Cincinnati. Their resume includes four top-55 KenPom wins and just two sub-45 losses.
|--
|24-5
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over North Carolina and Ohio State. Six of their seven losses are to teams currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|22-8
|14
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have already secured at least a share of the AAC regular-season title. They're 1-4 vs. top-50 KenPom teams, 25-0 against everybody else.
|1
|26-4
|15
|Tennessee
|The Vols own six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Purdue and Kentucky. UT is 12-5 in the SEC and tied with Auburn atop the league standings. 1
|1
|23-7
|16
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably a road victory over Michigan State. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State.
|1
|27-7
|17
|Auburn
|The Tigers are stuck on five top-50 KenPom wins because they've dropped three of their past four games. Auburn is 12-5 in the SEC and tied with Tennessee atop the league standings.
|1
|25-6
|18
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. Three of OSU's eight losses are to Penn State.
|4
|24-8
|19
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features seven top-70 KenPom wins and just three sub-25 losses. Their only home loss came when their leading scorer (Caleb Martin) was sidelined.
|--
|26-6
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a road victory over West Virginia. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida.
|--
|21-10
|21
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and five sub-50 losses. A victory Saturday over California will earn Arizona the outright Pac-12 title.
|--
|24-7
|22
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features only one sub-50 KenPom loss -- a January loss at Vanderbilt. They own six top-50 KenPom wins and will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas Tech.
|--
|21-10
|23
|Florida
|The Gators own eight top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Gonzaga, Auburn, Cincinnati and Kentucky. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UK.
|--
|20-11
|24
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-65 losses. Arkansas is 6-1 in its past seven games.
|--
|21-10
|25
|Virginia Tech
|The Hokies own six top-50 KenPom wins -- most notably victories over Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. Their resume features only one sub-55 loss.
|--
|21-10
|26
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes own seven top-50 KenPom wins -- most recently a road win at North Carolina. They'll take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|--
|22-8
