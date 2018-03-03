College basketball rankings: North Carolina visits Duke in high-stakes ACC showdown

It's rare for Duke and North Carolina to both be coming off of a loss when they play -- so rare, in fact, that the last time it happened was February 2007. But it'll happen again when the Blue Devils and Tar Heels close the regular season against each other.

Duke is coming off a loss to Virginia Tech.

UNC is coming off a loss to Miami.

And though both teams are obviously good and still positioned to earn nice seeds in the NCAA Tournament, regardless of what happens late Saturday, neither wants to take a two-game losing streak into next week's ACC Tournament. That goes without saying. So the stakes will be high inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke is No. 6 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). North Carolina is No. 10. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.