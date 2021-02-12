The USC Trojans received zero votes in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. They were picked sixth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. They started 48th at KenPom. So, yeah, what's happening now is definitely unexpected. But, regardless, the following is true: USC will enter the weekend alone atop the Pac-12 standings.

That's the byproduct of Thursday night's 69-54 victory at Washington that improved the Trojans to 16-3 overall and 10-2 in the league. They held Mike Hopkins' Huskies to 40.7% shooting and just 23 second-half points.

"Defensively, we were very good," said USC coach Andy Enfield. "I think you saw that midway through the first half and into the second half. We challenged every shot, made them shoot a low percentage. … I think [with] this team, it starts with the defensive end."

The numbers back that up.

The Trojans' adjusted defensive-efficiency rating now ranks 10th nationally and is 12 spots higher than anybody else's in the Pac-12. Evan Mobley, a 7-foot forward who is averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game, has emerged as the star of the team. The five-star freshman, who is projected to be picked in the top five of the 2021 NBA Draft, is leading the Pac-12 in rebounds per game and blocks per game. He had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the double-digit win over Washington that extended the Trojans' winning streak to five games.

USC is No. 16 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The only other Pac-12 school listed in the Top 25 And 1 is Colorado, which is No. 26 after winning 69-51 at Stanford on Thursday.

