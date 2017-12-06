College basketball rankings: Notre Dame, Minnesota fall out after bad losses
The Irish fall from No. 4 to unranked in the Top 25 (and 1) after an ugly loss to Ball State
I hate bad losses more than I like good wins. The CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) almost always reflects that reality. Which is among the reasons Tuesday night was a bad night for Notre Dame and Minnesota.
Both teams took bad losses.
Notre Dame, as an 18-point favorite, lost 80-77 at home to a Ball State team that's ranked 116th at KenPom. Minnesota, as an 8.5-point favorite, lost 78-68 on the road to a Nebraska team that's ranked 92nd at KenPom. Consequently, I'm treating the Irish and Golden Gophers the way I previously treated Arizona and Purdue for taking bad losses. I am, for now at least, removing both from the Top 25 (and one) -- mostly because there are currently no other teams in the Top 25 (and one) with sub-55 KenPom losses.
Will those teams return someday?
Sure, probably.
I think Notre Dame and Minnesota are both good -- just like I think Purdue and Arizona are also both good. But the resumes are the resumes, and those four good teams' resumes all feature losses unlike any losses any Top 25 (and one) teams presently have. So all four of those good teams are out. Texas Tech and Tennessee are new additions.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Blue Devils' perfect record features wins over Michigan State, Florida and Texas. Marvin Bagley is averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|2
|
|Bill Self has already recorded two victories over fellow Hall of Famers (John Calipari, Jim Boeheim) this season. Devonte' Graham is averaging 18.6 points and 8.0 assists in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have won seven straight games since losing to Duke in the Champions Classic. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|4
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|3
|9-0
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They're one of only four teams with a top 15 offensive-efficiency rating and top 15 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|7-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|2
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. Texas A&M owns four top-50 KenPom wins, including one over West Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|9
|
|Each of the Tar Heels' eight wins have come by double-digits. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State.
|1
|8-1
|10
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|12
|8-1
|11
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record features six double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point win at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.7 points in 30.0 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|12
|
|The Gators' only losses are to Duke and Florida State. They own victories over Gonzaga and Stanford.
|--
|5-2
|13
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Mark Few's team owns wins over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|7-2
|14
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 14 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.
|5
|9-0
|15
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|16
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features wins over Xavier, Kansas State and San Diego State. Tra Holder is averaging 22.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 35.4 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|17
|
|The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins, most notably victories over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|--
|7-1
|18
|
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|19
|
|The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin.
|1
|6-2
|20
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|1
|6-2
|21
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.
|3
|6-2
|22
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|5
|7-1
|23
|
|The Wolf Pack's lone loss is an OT loss at Texas Tech. Caleb Martin is averaging 20.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|24
|
|The Rams' two losses are to teams (Virginia, Nevada) ranked higher than them in the Top 25 (and one). URI owns wins over Seton Hall and Providence.
|1
|5-2
|25
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|1
|7-1
|26
|
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. UT's resume features wins over Purdue, NC State and Georgia Tech.
|1
|6-1
In: Texas Tech, Tennessee
Out: Notre Dame, Minnesota
