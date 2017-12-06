College basketball rankings: Notre Dame, Minnesota fall out after bad losses

I hate bad losses more than I like good wins. The CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) almost always reflects that reality. Which is among the reasons Tuesday night was a bad night for Notre Dame and Minnesota.

Both teams took bad losses.

Notre Dame, as an 18-point favorite, lost 80-77 at home to a Ball State team that's ranked 116th at KenPom. Minnesota, as an 8.5-point favorite, lost 78-68 on the road to a Nebraska team that's ranked 92nd at KenPom. Consequently, I'm treating the Irish and Golden Gophers the way I previously treated Arizona and Purdue for taking bad losses. I am, for now at least, removing both from the Top 25 (and one) -- mostly because there are currently no other teams in the Top 25 (and one) with sub-55 KenPom losses.

Will those teams return someday?

Sure, probably.

I think Notre Dame and Minnesota are both good -- just like I think Purdue and Arizona are also both good. But the resumes are the resumes, and those four good teams' resumes all feature losses unlike any losses any Top 25 (and one) teams presently have. So all four of those good teams are out. Texas Tech and Tennessee are new additions.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.