The top 10 of the latest college basketball Coaches Poll on Monday has a new look, with both Ohio State and Tennessee joining the mix after big weeks. The Buckeyes' jump to No. 9 is their highest ranking on the season while the Vols' jump to No. 10 is four spots shy of tying a season-high in the poll.

It wasn't long ago that both Ohio State and Tennessee had hit snags in their respective seasons. OSU had a stretch where it lost three of seven in a span that included losses to two unranked foes, and Tennessee lost big to Florida and followed it up with a home loss to Mizzou earlier this month. But both teams rallied to reach top-10 status, OSU on the strength of three consecutive Big Ten wins and Tennessee after a rout of Kansas on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

As for the top of the poll, the status quo is still being kept with Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova all occupying the top three spots. Gonzaga got one fewer first-place vote this week than last week, which benefitted No. 2 Baylor, but the Zags are still the overwhelming No. 1 after raking in 28 first-place votes of a possible 32.

Coaches Poll