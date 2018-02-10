College basketball rankings: Ohio State can sit atop Big Ten after stunning turnaround
The Buckeyes are 12-1 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game with Iowa
Purdue at Michigan State, Saturday's marquee game, is a matchup of top-five teams that could ultimately determine the Big Ten title -- unless Ohio State keeps winning, of course. And that's the wildest thing about this weekend -- that if Michigan State beats Purdue at home, and then Ohio State beats Iowa at home, the Buckeyes will wake up Sunday in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings. This after firing their coach in June. After being picked 11th in the preseason Big Ten poll. After starting 5-3.
It's a remarkable story and the reason I think, right now, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann is probably the leading candidate for National Coach of the Year. He inherited something bad and made it good immediately -- just like he previously did at Butler. His Buckeyes are 15th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 15 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They own nine top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Duke, Clemson and North Carolina.
|--
|23-1
|2
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins - among them victories over Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. Their losses are to Butler and St. John's.
|--
|22-2
|3
|Purdue
|Ohio State snapped the Boilermakers' 19-game winning streak Wednesday. Purdue's resume still features eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-15 loss.
|--
|23-3
|4
|Michigan State
|The Spartans' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses. They'll take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Purdue.
|--
|23-3
|5
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won seven straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 15-game winning streak into Sunday's game at SMU. They're 11-0 in the AAC and at least three games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|22-2
|7
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|20-4
|8
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes eight top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-35 losses. They're 8-3 in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's game at Baylor.
|--
|19-5
|9
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own wins over three other schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Michigan State.
|--
|19-5
|10
|Auburn
|Texas A&M snapped Auburn's five-game winning streak Wednesday. But the Tigers are still alone atop the SEC standings.
|--
|21-3
|11
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 19-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|24-2
|12
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won six straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and only one sub-40 loss.
|--
|22-4
|13
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 13-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|20-4
|14
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Alabama.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes won at Purdue on Wednesday to record their fourth top-50 KenPom win. They've only lost twice in the past 10 weeks.
|--
|21-5
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes five victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). They'll take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State.
|--
|18-7
|17
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-30 loss. They've beaten Virginia once and Oklahoma twice.
|--
|18-6
|18
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. OU's best wins are over Texas Tech, Kansas and Wichita State.
|--
|16-7
|19
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They've won three of their past four games since losing at Houston.
|--
|18-5
|20
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 15 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|20-3
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them a victory at West Virginia. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|17-7
|22
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' seven losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume is highlighted by a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|--
|19-7
|23
|Butler
|The Bulldogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They are one of the two teams that's beaten top-ranked Villanova.
|--
|17-8
|24
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes have won three straight games since losing at Florida State. Their resume included four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-40 loss.
|--
|18-5
|25
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins. Three of their eight losses came when they were down at least two starters.
|--
|16-8
|26
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and three sub-50 losses. They own road wins at Florida, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
|--
|17-7
