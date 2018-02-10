College basketball rankings: Ohio State can sit atop Big Ten after stunning turnaround

Purdue at Michigan State, Saturday's marquee game, is a matchup of top-five teams that could ultimately determine the Big Ten title -- unless Ohio State keeps winning, of course. And that's the wildest thing about this weekend -- that if Michigan State beats Purdue at home, and then Ohio State beats Iowa at home, the Buckeyes will wake up Sunday in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings. This after firing their coach in June. After being picked 11th in the preseason Big Ten poll. After starting 5-3.

It's a remarkable story and the reason I think, right now, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann is probably the leading candidate for National Coach of the Year. He inherited something bad and made it good immediately -- just like he previously did at Butler. His Buckeyes are 15th in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.