College basketball rankings: Ohio State deserves more respect as it joins the Top 25 And 1
The Buckeyes are rolling once again after being doubted in the preseason
Ohio State was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten last season in what doubled as Chris Holtmann's first season at the school. The Buckeyes responded by going 15-3 in the league to finish tied for second. This season, after losing five of its top seven scorers, OSU was picked ninth in the Big Ten. And, so far, the Buckeyes have responded by starting 3-0 with wins at Cincinnati and Creighton.
That's two top-45 KenPom wins -- on the road.
So perhaps it's time to stop underestimating Holtmann? All he's done since replacing Brandon Miller at Butler just before the start of the 2014-15 season is win games in four straight NCAA Tournaments while never finishing worse than fourth in his league. And now, in his second season at Ohio State, he's already recorded two road wins over top-45 KenPom teams. Nobody else, at this point, has more than one.
As such, Ohio State is the new No. 19 in the updated Top 25 And 1. What that means is that the Buckeyes are now one of eight -- eight! -- Big Ten programs in these rankings. The others are No. 8 Michigan, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 21 Maryland, No. 23 Indiana, No. 24 Nebraska, No. 25 Purdue and No. 26 Wisconsin.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Zion Williamson scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Eastern Michigan. He's taken 39 shots this season and made 32 of them.
|--
|3-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike got 23 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Vermont. He's averaging 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Georgia Tech. The Vols are 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|Rui Hachimura finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Texas A&M. Next up for the Zags is the Maui Invitational.
|--
|3-0
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points.
|--
|2-0
|6
|Virginia
|Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 20 in Sunday's win over George Washington. The Cavaliers shot 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Luke Maye got 16 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Stanford. Nassir Little added eight points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|8
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's win at Villanova. The Wolverines shot 50.9 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|9
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington scored 25 points on 13 shots in Wednesday's win over North Dakota. He was 4-of-5 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's win over Mississippi College. Horace Spencer added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over Louisiana-Monroe. Xavier Tillman added 11 points off the bench.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's win over Denver. The Wildcats won despite going 6-of-27 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker has scored 21 points in each of Virginia Tech's first two games. He's shooting 56.7 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Quinndary Weatherspoon finished with 22 points in Sunday's win over Hartford. Tyson Carter added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|16
|UCLA
|Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|1
|2-0
|17
|LSU
|Skylar Mays finished with a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Emmitt Williams added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
|1
|3-0
|18
|TCU
|Desmond Bane finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's win over Fresno State. He's averaging a career-high 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds through three games.
|1
|3-0
|19
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes already own two wins on the road over top-45 KenPom teams. C.J. Jackson is averaging a career-high 14.7 points per game.
|8
|3-0
|20
|Villanova
|The Wildcats only shot 31.8 percent in Wednesday's loss to Michigan. Eric Paschall was 3-of-14 from the field.
|1
|2-1
|21
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's win over North Carolina AT&T. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench.
|1
|3-0
|22
|Clemson
|Marcquise Reed finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win over Sam Houston State. The Tigers shot 53.1 percent from the field.
|1
|3-0
|23
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in Wednesday's win over Marquette. Fellow freshman Rob Phinisee added 12 points and eight assists.
|1
|3-0
|24
|Nebraska
|James Palmer scored 29 points in Wednesday's win over Seton Hall. Isaac Copeland added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
|1
|3-0
|25
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards finished with 25 points, three rebounds and three assists in Thursday's win over Appalachian State. The preseason first-team All-American is averaging 26.0 points through three games.
|1
|3-0
|26
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ is averaging 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists through two games. The Badgers own a win at Xavier.
|1
|2-0
OUT: Oregon, Syracuse
IN: Ohio State, Wisconsin
