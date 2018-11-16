College basketball rankings: Ohio State deserves more respect as it joins the Top 25 And 1

Ohio State was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten last season in what doubled as Chris Holtmann's first season at the school. The Buckeyes responded by going 15-3 in the league to finish tied for second. This season, after losing five of its top seven scorers, OSU was picked ninth in the Big Ten. And, so far, the Buckeyes have responded by starting 3-0 with wins at Cincinnati and Creighton.

That's two top-45 KenPom wins -- on the road.

So perhaps it's time to stop underestimating Holtmann? All he's done since replacing Brandon Miller at Butler just before the start of the 2014-15 season is win games in four straight NCAA Tournaments while never finishing worse than fourth in his league. And now, in his second season at Ohio State, he's already recorded two road wins over top-45 KenPom teams. Nobody else, at this point, has more than one.

As such, Ohio State is the new No. 19 in the updated Top 25 And 1. What that means is that the Buckeyes are now one of eight -- eight! -- Big Ten programs in these rankings. The others are No. 8 Michigan, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 21 Maryland, No. 23 Indiana, No. 24 Nebraska, No. 25 Purdue and No. 26 Wisconsin.