College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State destroys another quality opponent, moves to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1

Ohio State smashed another quality opponent Saturday.

This time the team was Penn State. This time the score was 106-74. So the Buckeyes are now 9-0 with four wins over schools ranked in the top 50 at KenPom -- and the fact that three of those wins have come by at least 25 points showcases just how overwhelming OSU has been for basically everybody this season.

Here's some context:

Number of 20-point wins against top 50 kenpom teams



- Ohio State: 3

- Rest of the country: Also 3 — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) December 7, 2019

Beyond that, according to the Associated Press, Ohio State has already become just the fourth team in AP poll history to beat two top-10 teams (Villanova, North Carolina) by at least 25 points in the same season -- joining Villanova (2015-2016), Duke (2000-2001) and UCLA (1967-1968). Each of the previous three went on to win the national championship. So these are all strong signs that Chris Holtmann has a legitimate national-title contender. His Buckeyes now rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

For those reasons and more, I've jumped Ohio State to No. 2 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The byproduct of that has Kansas and Maryland both being pushed down one spot after wins, which is unusual. But, at this point, it just wouldn't make any sense to have the Buckeyes behind a one-loss Kansas team and/or a Maryland team that had to rally Saturday at home to beat Illinois.

Could I also reasonably jump OSU above Louisville?

Sure.

But Louisville has similarly been impressive all season, nearly without exception. The Cardinals are 9-0 with eight double-digit victories -- among them a 58-43 win over a Michigan team that's ranked fifth in the Top 25 And 1. Louisville, like Michigan, also ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. So the Cardinals will remain No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 12th consecutive morning.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers 6 Baylor 1 Kansas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Malik Williams came off the bench and got 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 64-46 victory over Pitt. Eight different Cardinals made at least one 3-pointer in the win. -- 9-0 2 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson got 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 106-74 victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes have also beaten Villanova and North Carolina by 25 points each. 2 9-0 3 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 72-58 victory over Colorado. The Jayhawks made six of the seven 3-pointers they attempted in the second half. 1 7-1 4 Maryland Anthony Cowan got 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 59-58 victory over Illinois. The Terrapins rallied from 15 points down to get the win. 1 10-0 5 Michigan Franz Wagner scored 18 points in Friday's 103-91 victory over Iowa. Six different Wolverines scored at least 12 points in the win. -- 8-1 6 Gonzaga Joel Ayayi finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 101-62 victory over Texas Southern. The Zags have won 28 consecutive games at home. -- 9-1 7 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 99-68 victory over Houston Baptist. The Flyers' lone loss came in overtime to Kansas. -- 6-1 8 Kentucky E.J. Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points in Saturday's 83-52 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Wildcats have now won 600 games inside Rupp Arena. -- 7-1 9 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. -- 9-1 10 N. Carolina The Tar Heels shot 27.4% from the field in Wednesday's 74-49 loss to Ohio State. Armando Bacot, UNC's leading rebounder, suffered an ankle injury in the first half and only played seven minutes. -- 6-2 11 Oregon Payton Pritchard got 20 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-64 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' two losses are to Gonzaga and North Carolina. -- 7-2 12 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon. -- 6-2 13 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 65-57 win at UAB. Memphis overcame a 20-point deficit by outscoring the Blazers 39-17 in the second half. -- 8-1 14 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday's 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in overtime. -- 8-0 15 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 win over Arizona. The Bears used a 15-0 run in the first half to build a lead they never relinquished. 6 7-1 16 Arizona The Wildcats only shot 26.9% from the field in Saturday's 63-58 loss at Baylor. Arizona finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in defeat. 1 9-1 17 Virginia The Cavaliers missed 20 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 69-40 loss at Purdue. Virginia finished with 16 turnovers and just eight assists. -- 7-1 18 Florida St. Florida State finished with 14 turnovers and just seven assists in Tuesday's 80-64 loss at Indiana. The Seminoles will not play another road game until they visit Louisville on Jan. 4. -- 7-2 19 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. -- 7-1 20 Washington Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 90-80 victory over Eastern Washington. Jaden McDaniels added 17 points in 24 minutes. -- 7-1 21 Villanova Saddiq Bey finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. 1 7-2 22 Butler Aaron Thompson finished with 16 points and seven assists in Saturday's 76-62 win over Florida. The Bulldogs have won 56 straight non-league games at home. 2 9-0 23 Colorado The Buffaloes missed 27 of the 34 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 72-58 loss at Kansas. Colorado shot just 30.0% from the field in the loss. -- 7-1 24 DePaul Jalen Coleman-Lands scored eight points in overtime, and finished with 18, in Wednesday's 65-60 victory over Texas Tech. The Blue Demons own two wins over top-40 KenPom teams. 1 9-0 25 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds in Wednesday's 79-57 win at Colorado State. Eight of the Aztecs' nine wins have come by double-digits. NR 9-0 26 Purdue Jahaad Proctor finished with 16 points and four steals in Wednesday's 69-40 win over Virginia. Two of Purdue's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. NR 5-3

IN: San Diego State, Purdue

OUT: Indiana, West Virginia