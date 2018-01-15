College basketball rankings: Ohio State, Michigan enter coaches poll top 25

The Buckeyes and Wolverines are ranked for the first time this season

The top five of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday is completely revamped.

After last week's second and fourth ranked teams lost this weekend, the new order -- which again begins with Villanova at No. 1 -- is Virginia, Purdue, Wichita State and Duke to round out the new-look top five.

Trailing closely behind in the six through 10 slots are four Big 12 teams and the struggling Spartans: No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 10 Kansas.

With Kansas set to play West Virginia on Monday and Oklahoma scheduled for two challenging road tilts this week, there's a good chance that the order might again be reshuffled come next week in a conference race that has a four-way tie for first place entering Monday.

New to the coaches poll this week is Ohio State and Michigan, both of which have notched wins over Michigan State over the past eight days to fuel momentum in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 in the league with a win over Rutgers on Sunday -- good for a first-place tie in the standings alongside Purdue while Michigan bounced back with a 1-point loss to Purdue last Tuesday with its best win on the season Saturday over Michigan State.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova

16-1

798

1

2

Virginia

16-1

757

3

3

Purdue

17-2

678

7

4

Wichita State

15-2

664

5

5

Duke

15-2

638

6

6

Oklahoma

14-2

632

9

7

West Virginia

15-2

624

2

8

Texas Tech

15-2

607

8

9

Michigan State

16-3

513

4

10

Kansas

14-3

501

12

11

Cincinnati

15-2

446

13

12

Xavier

16-3

442

10

13

Gonzaga

16-3

414

14

14

North Carolina

14-4

298

18

15

Arizona State

14-3

298

11

16

Kentucky

14-3

272

20

17

Arizona

14-4

271

21

18

Clemson

15-2

242

17

19

Seton Hall

15-3

239

15

20

Auburn

16-1

213

24

21

Tennessee

12-4

187

23

22

Ohio State

15-4

109

NR

23

Miami

13-3

108

19

24

Michigan

15-4

107

NR

25

TCU

13-4

103

16

Others receiving votes: Creighton 77; Saint Mary's 43; Florida State 34; Nevada 23; Notre Dame 18; Rhode Island 16; Boise State 7; Florida 5; UCLA 5; Baylor 4; Middle Tennessee 2; Oklahoma State 2; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories