College basketball rankings: Ohio State, Michigan enter coaches poll top 25

The top five of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday is completely revamped.

After last week's second and fourth ranked teams lost this weekend, the new order -- which again begins with Villanova at No. 1 -- is Virginia, Purdue, Wichita State and Duke to round out the new-look top five.

Trailing closely behind in the six through 10 slots are four Big 12 teams and the struggling Spartans: No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 10 Kansas.

With Kansas set to play West Virginia on Monday and Oklahoma scheduled for two challenging road tilts this week, there's a good chance that the order might again be reshuffled come next week in a conference race that has a four-way tie for first place entering Monday.

New to the coaches poll this week is Ohio State and Michigan, both of which have notched wins over Michigan State over the past eight days to fuel momentum in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 in the league with a win over Rutgers on Sunday -- good for a first-place tie in the standings alongside Purdue while Michigan bounced back with a 1-point loss to Purdue last Tuesday with its best win on the season Saturday over Michigan State.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Villanova 16-1 798 1 2 Virginia 16-1 757 3 3 Purdue 17-2 678 7 4 Wichita State 15-2 664 5 5 Duke 15-2 638 6 6 Oklahoma 14-2 632 9 7 West Virginia 15-2 624 2 8 Texas Tech 15-2 607 8 9 Michigan State 16-3 513 4 10 Kansas 14-3 501 12 11 Cincinnati 15-2 446 13 12 Xavier 16-3 442 10 13 Gonzaga 16-3 414 14 14 North Carolina 14-4 298 18 15 Arizona State 14-3 298 11 16 Kentucky 14-3 272 20 17 Arizona 14-4 271 21 18 Clemson 15-2 242 17 19 Seton Hall 15-3 239 15 20 Auburn 16-1 213 24 21 Tennessee 12-4 187 23 22 Ohio State 15-4 109 NR 23 Miami 13-3 108 19 24 Michigan 15-4 107 NR 25 TCU 13-4 103 16

Others receiving votes: Creighton 77; Saint Mary's 43; Florida State 34; Nevada 23; Notre Dame 18; Rhode Island 16; Boise State 7; Florida 5; UCLA 5; Baylor 4; Middle Tennessee 2; Oklahoma State 2; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.