College basketball rankings: Ohio State, Michigan enter coaches poll top 25
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are ranked for the first time this season
The top five of the USA Today coaches poll released on Monday is completely revamped.
After last week's second and fourth ranked teams lost this weekend, the new order -- which again begins with Villanova at No. 1 -- is Virginia, Purdue, Wichita State and Duke to round out the new-look top five.
Trailing closely behind in the six through 10 slots are four Big 12 teams and the struggling Spartans: No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 West Virginia, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 10 Kansas.
With Kansas set to play West Virginia on Monday and Oklahoma scheduled for two challenging road tilts this week, there's a good chance that the order might again be reshuffled come next week in a conference race that has a four-way tie for first place entering Monday.
New to the coaches poll this week is Ohio State and Michigan, both of which have notched wins over Michigan State over the past eight days to fuel momentum in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 in the league with a win over Rutgers on Sunday -- good for a first-place tie in the standings alongside Purdue while Michigan bounced back with a 1-point loss to Purdue last Tuesday with its best win on the season Saturday over Michigan State.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova
16-1
798
1
2
Virginia
16-1
757
3
3
Purdue
17-2
678
7
4
Wichita State
15-2
664
5
5
Duke
15-2
638
6
6
Oklahoma
14-2
632
9
7
West Virginia
15-2
624
2
8
Texas Tech
15-2
607
8
9
Michigan State
16-3
513
4
10
Kansas
14-3
501
12
11
15-2
446
13
12
16-3
442
10
13
16-3
414
14
14
14-4
298
18
15
14-3
298
11
16
14-3
272
20
17
14-4
271
21
18
15-2
242
17
19
15-3
239
15
20
16-1
213
24
21
12-4
187
23
22
Ohio State
15-4
109
NR
23
Miami
13-3
108
19
24
Michigan
15-4
107
NR
25
13-4
103
16
Others receiving votes: Creighton 77; Saint Mary's 43; Florida State 34; Nevada 23; Notre Dame 18; Rhode Island 16; Boise State 7; Florida 5; UCLA 5; Baylor 4; Middle Tennessee 2; Oklahoma State 2; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
