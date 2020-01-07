College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State, No. 14 in Top 25 And 1, heads to Maryland on two-game losing streak
The Buckeyes started the season 9-0 but are just 2-3 in their past five games
A college basketball season can take many turns -- and what's going on at Ohio State right now is a nice example of how things can go from one place to another pretty quickly. The Buckeyes started 9-0 with a 25-point win over Villanova, a 25-point win over North Carolina and a 32-point win over Penn State. They spent time at No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But they're just 2-3 in their past five games with losses to multiple unranked teams -- specifically Minnesota and Wisconsin.
And now they're on the road to face Maryland at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
It's unusual for a team that was ranked No. 1 to subsequently endure a three-game losing streak -- but unless Ohio State upsets the Terrapins on the road, the Buckeyes will indeed carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Indiana. Making matters worse is the fact that Kyle Young, who averages 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game, isn't expected to play after having his appendix removed last week.
"In terms of how long [he's going to be out, I'm] not sure," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Monday night on his weekly radio show, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "It's really day to day. I've not been in a situation where a young man had his appendix taken out in-season. We'll do what's in [the] best interest for Kyle in terms of his health for a long season. The surgery went great. He responds quickly to injury situations. So we'll see how he returns here."
Ohio State is No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Maryland is No. 16.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' eight-game winning streak includes victories over Arizona and Washington.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubukie finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-53 win over West Virginia. The Jayhawks have seven top-90 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 KenPom losses.
|--
|11-2
|3
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 95-62 victory at Miami. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Georgia Tech.
|--
|13-1
|4
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory at Mississippi State. The Tigers' perfect record features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|13-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-64 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume features wins over Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston.
|--
|12-3
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-68 victory at Utah State. The Aztecs are 15-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|--
|15-0
|7
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 59-44 victory over Texas. The Bears will take a 10-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Texas Tech.
|--
|11-1
|8
|Butler
|Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|9
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 78-65 victory at Louisville. The Seminoles have won six straight games since losing at Indiana.
|--
|13-2
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with a career-high 32 points and nine assists in Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan. The Spartans will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|12-3
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora's 32 points weren't enough to prevent Louisville from losing 78-65 to Florida State on Saturday. The Cardinals are 2-3 in their past five games with losses to Texas Tech, Kentucky and FSU.
|--
|11-3
|12
|Villanova
|The Wildcats finished with nine assists and 13 turnovers in Saturday's 71-60 loss at Marquette. Next up for Villanova is Tuesday's game at Creighton.
|--
|10-3
|13
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 55-41 victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' resume features wins over Ohio State and Wichita State.
|--
|12-2
|14
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Friday's 61-57 loss to Wisconsin. Ohio State is 2-3 in its past five games.
|--
|11-3
|15
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickly finished with a career-high 23 points in Saturday's 71-59 victory over Missouri. The Wildcats have won two straight since losing to Ohio State.
|--
|10-3
|16
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 75-59 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's showdown with Ohio State.
|--
|12-2
|17
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage.
|--
|13-2
|18
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-86 victory over Iowa. The Nittany Lions will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Rutgers.
|--
|12-2
|19
|Michigan
|The Wolverines allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.8% from the field in Sunday's 87-69 loss inside the Breslin Center. Michigan is just 3-4 since starting the season 7-0.
|--
|10-4
|20
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa's 20 points and 15 rebounds couldn't prevent Memphis from losing 65-62 to Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were missing their second-leading scorer, D.J. Jeffries, because of what was described as flu-like symptoms.
|--
|12-2
|21
|Iowa
|Luka Garza's 34 points and 12 rebounds weren't enough to keep Iowa from losing 89-86 to Penn State at the Palestra on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 5-4 against KenPom's top 70 with zero sub-70 losses.
|--
|10-4
|22
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with a career-high 18 points in Saturday's 65-39 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers' adjusted defensive efficiency rating ranks No. 1 nationally.
|--
|11-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 85-50 win over Oklahoma State. The 35-point win was the most lopsided margin of victory ever for the Red Raiders in a Big 12 game.
|--
|10-3
|24
|Creighton
|The Bluejays missed 18 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-57 loss at Butler. Creighton finished with 13 turnovers and just seven assists in the game.
|--
|12-3
|25
|Wichita St.
|Erik Stevenson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-54 victory over Ole Miss. The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Memphis.
|--
|13-1
|26
|Arkansas
|Isaiah Joe made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 69-59 victory over Texas A&M. The Razorbacks will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at LSU.
|--
|12-1
