College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State, No. 14 in Top 25 And 1, heads to Maryland on two-game losing streak

A college basketball season can take many turns -- and what's going on at Ohio State right now is a nice example of how things can go from one place to another pretty quickly. The Buckeyes started 9-0 with a 25-point win over Villanova, a 25-point win over North Carolina and a 32-point win over Penn State. They spent time at No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But they're just 2-3 in their past five games with losses to multiple unranked teams -- specifically Minnesota and Wisconsin.

And now they're on the road to face Maryland at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

It's unusual for a team that was ranked No. 1 to subsequently endure a three-game losing streak -- but unless Ohio State upsets the Terrapins on the road, the Buckeyes will indeed carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at Indiana. Making matters worse is the fact that Kyle Young, who averages 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game, isn't expected to play after having his appendix removed last week.

"In terms of how long [he's going to be out, I'm] not sure," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Monday night on his weekly radio show, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "It's really day to day. I've not been in a situation where a young man had his appendix taken out in-season. We'll do what's in [the] best interest for Kyle in terms of his health for a long season. The surgery went great. He responds quickly to injury situations. So we'll see how he returns here."

Ohio State is No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Maryland is No. 16.

