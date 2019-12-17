College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State, No. 3 in Top 25 And 1, has last tuneup before showdown vs. Kentucky
The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites over Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday
The NCAA debuted its NET rankings on Monday. Ohio State was No. 1. And the Buckeyes would likely also be No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll right now if not for Sunday's unexpected loss at Minnesota.
That was a rough performance.
The same OSU team that had destroyed basically everybody -- and become just the fourth team in history to record two wins by at least 25 points over schools ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll -- trailed a Minnesota team that entered with a losing record by as many as 18 points before ultimately losing 84-71 while letting the Gophers shoot 54.4% from the field. Granted, Duane Washington Jr., the Buckeyes' second-leading scorer, did not play Sunday because of a rib injury. But even Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann acknowledged that wasn't the difference between winning and losing at Minnesota.
Now, two days later, OSU returns to the court.
The Buckeyes will play Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday -- and, considering they're 30-point favorites, they'll likely cruise to an easy win. If so, they'll be 10-1 heading into Saturday's showdown with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. Ohio State is No. 3 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kentucky is No. 7. And Kansas, which is on a nine-game winning streak, is No. 1 for the second consecutive morning. The Jayhawks visit No. 17 Villanova on Saturday.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 98-57 victory over Kansas City. The Jayhawks have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|9-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-80 win at Arizona. The Zags have won 10 consecutive games on the road.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes allowed Minnesota to shoot 54.4% from the field in Sunday's loss. Ohio State played the game without Duane Washington, who is the team's second-leading scorer.
|--
|9-1
|4
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 99-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals shot 63.0% from the field in the game.
|--
|10-1
|5
|Maryland
|The Terrapins were held to 33.3% shooting from the field in Tuesday's loss at Penn State. Anthony Cowan was responsible for 12 of Maryland's 38 misses.
|--
|10-1
|6
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's 78-47 win over Drake. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|8-1
|7
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans scored 21 points in Saturday's 67-53 win over Georgia Tech. By beating Josh Pastner, UK coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 in games against his former assistants.
|--
|8-1
|8
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Virginia
|Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals.
|--
|8-1
|10
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime in Saturday's 71-70 overtime victory at Michigan. The Ducks now own three wins over top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|8-2
|11
|Memphis
|Tyler Harris made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in Saturday's 51-47 win at Tennessee. Memphis snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home.
|--
|9-1
|12
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson missed eight of his 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon. The Wolverines are 1-3 since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis.
|--
|8-3
|13
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Saint Louis. Auburn is one of four remaining undefeated teams but still looking for its first win over a top-65 KenPom opponent.
|--
|9-0
|14
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in Tuesday's 53-52 win over Butler. The Bears won despite shooting just 22.2% from 3-point range.
|--
|8-1
|15
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion missed 17 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-80 loss to Gonzaga. Arizona allowed the Zags to shoot 47.5% from the field in the game.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half.
|--
|8-2
|17
|Villanova
|Justin Moore came off the bench and got 16 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Delaware. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|8-2
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols missed 22 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 51-47 loss to Memphis. Tennessee lost despite holding the Tigers to just five points in the first 12 minutes of the game.
|--
|7-2
|19
|Washington
|The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee.
|--
|7-2
|20
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson finished with eight points and eight assists in Saturday's 66-41 win over Southern. Butler has won 57 straight non-league games at home.
|--
|10-1
|21
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|--
|10-0
|22
|VCU
|De'Riante Jenkins finished with 10 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 61-51 victory over Missouri State. The Rams have won eight consecutive games at home.
|--
|8-2
|23
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 73-71 victory over Alabama. The Nittany Lions have six wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-2
|24
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Saturday's 72-49 win over Oakland. The Spartans are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming to Duke.
|--
|7-3
|25
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' resume features four top-65 KenPom wins and only one loss to a team unranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|8-3
|26
|Texas Tech
|Chris Clarke finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Monday's 71-65 victory over Southern Miss. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Jahmi'us Ramsey, their leading scorer, in the lineup.
|--
|7-3
