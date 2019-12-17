College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State, No. 3 in Top 25 And 1, has last tuneup before showdown vs. Kentucky

The NCAA debuted its NET rankings on Monday. Ohio State was No. 1. And the Buckeyes would likely also be No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll right now if not for Sunday's unexpected loss at Minnesota.

That was a rough performance.

The same OSU team that had destroyed basically everybody -- and become just the fourth team in history to record two wins by at least 25 points over schools ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll -- trailed a Minnesota team that entered with a losing record by as many as 18 points before ultimately losing 84-71 while letting the Gophers shoot 54.4% from the field. Granted, Duane Washington Jr., the Buckeyes' second-leading scorer, did not play Sunday because of a rib injury. But even Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann acknowledged that wasn't the difference between winning and losing at Minnesota.

Now, two days later, OSU returns to the court.

The Buckeyes will play Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday -- and, considering they're 30-point favorites, they'll likely cruise to an easy win. If so, they'll be 10-1 heading into Saturday's showdown with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. Ohio State is No. 3 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kentucky is No. 7. And Kansas, which is on a nine-game winning streak, is No. 1 for the second consecutive morning. The Jayhawks visit No. 17 Villanova on Saturday.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1