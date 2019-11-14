College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State stomps Villanova and jumps into the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1

It didn't receive the same type of attention as Evansville vs. Kentucky because it wasn't a game in which the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, and favorite, according to oddsmakers, to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament lost 67-64 as a 25-point favorite. But Ohio State vs. Villanova, from a betting perspective, was nearly as surprising.

OSU was only a 1-point favorite.

But the Buckeyes cruised to a 76-51 victory Wednesday -- meaning they covered the point spread by 24 points. Again, that's not as wild as Evansville covering by 28 points one night earlier. But, technically speaking, it's close.

What a performance from OSU.

The Buckeyes took 50 shots, made 30 and made 56.3% of their 3-point attempts. Five players, led by sophomore Duane Washington Jr. with 14 points, scored in double-figures. And it appears Chris Holtmann has a team good enough to challenge Michigan State and Maryland at the top of the Big Ten.

"[It's] still so early," Holtmann told me late Wednesday.

And he's right.

But what Ohio Sate did to Villanova represents one of the most impressive victories any team has recorded so far this season. The Buckeyes are up to No. 10 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 1 for the second consecutive day.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings