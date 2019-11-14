College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State stomps Villanova and jumps into the top 10 of the updated Top 25 And 1
Chris Holtmann's Buckeyes looked sharp in their 25-point victory vs. Villanova on Wednesday
It didn't receive the same type of attention as Evansville vs. Kentucky because it wasn't a game in which the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, and favorite, according to oddsmakers, to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament lost 67-64 as a 25-point favorite. But Ohio State vs. Villanova, from a betting perspective, was nearly as surprising.
OSU was only a 1-point favorite.
But the Buckeyes cruised to a 76-51 victory Wednesday -- meaning they covered the point spread by 24 points. Again, that's not as wild as Evansville covering by 28 points one night earlier. But, technically speaking, it's close.
What a performance from OSU.
The Buckeyes took 50 shots, made 30 and made 56.3% of their 3-point attempts. Five players, led by sophomore Duane Washington Jr. with 14 points, scored in double-figures. And it appears Chris Holtmann has a team good enough to challenge Michigan State and Maryland at the top of the Big Ten.
"[It's] still so early," Holtmann told me late Wednesday.
And he's right.
But what Ohio Sate did to Villanova represents one of the most impressive victories any team has recorded so far this season. The Buckeyes are up to No. 10 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 1 for the second consecutive day.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Central Arkansas. Matthew Hurt added 19 points and was 7-of-11 from the field.
|--
|3-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 17 points and 11 assists in Sunday's win over Binghamton. Xavier Tillman added 17 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|3
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Indiana State. The Cardinals shot 58.5% from the field in the victory.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
|--
|1-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over James Madison. Virginia held the Dukes to 22.6% shooting from the field.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert finished with 20 points in Tuesday's win over North Dakota. He's averaging 19.3 points through three games.
|--
|3-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Stony Brook. Jared Rhoden added 11 points, two assists and two steals.
|--
|2-0
|10
|Ohio St.
|OSU shot 60.0% from the field in Wednesday's win over Villanova. Duane Washington was one of five Buckeyes to reach double-figures in points.
|8
|3-0
|11
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Evansville. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Shakur Juiston finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Chandler Lawson added eight points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|14
|Memphis
|The Tigers missed 19-of-23 3-point attempts in Tuesday's loss to Oregon. Lester Quinones led Memphis with 16 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|15
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's win over South Alabama. Anfernee McLemore added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|16
|VCU
|Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over LSU. Vince Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 26 points in Tuesday's win over Murray State. Yves Pons added 19 points and four blocks.
|--
|2-0
|18
|Florida
|The Gators shot 28.0% in Sunday's loss to Florida State. Kerry Blackshear, a preseason All-American, missed all five of his field-goal attempts.
|1
|1-1
|19
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion finished with 23 points and nine assists in Sunday's win over Illinois. Josh Green added 20 points and five rebounds.
|1
|2-0
|20
|Villanova
|The Wildcats shot just 30.6% from the field in Wednesday's loss at Ohio State. Jermaine Samuels finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
|10
|1-1
|21
|Utah St.
|Brock Miller scored 27 points in Tuesday's win over Denver. Justin Bean added eight points and 15 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|22
|LSU
|The Tigers turned the ball over 26 times in Wednesday's loss at VCU. Skylar Mays finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|23
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots in Tuesday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Nahziah Carter added 14 points.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Baylor
|The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses.
|--
|1-1
|25
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|26
|Xavier
|Naji Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's OT win over Missouri. The Musketeers won despite going 3-of-21 from 3-point range.
|--
|3-0
