College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State takes top spot in Top 25 And 1 after Louisville's loss to Texas Tech

You're not going to believe this -- but the top-ranked team in the country lost again. This time, it was No. 1 Louisville falling to Texas Tech, 70-57, in Tuesday's opening game of the Jimmy V Classic. So now there is a new No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the fifth time this season.

The new No. 1 is Ohio State.

As I explained in Monday's <em>Poll Attacks</em> column, Ohio State is 9-0 with eight double-digit victories -- among them a 25-point win over Villanova, a 25-point win over North Carolina and a 32-point win over the Penn State team that beat Maryland on Tuesday night. So that's three wins by at least 25 points over schools currently ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. At the time those games were played, Villanova and UNC were in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll -- which means Ohio State is just the fourth team in AP poll history to own two wins over top-10 teams by at least 25 points in the same season.

The three teams that previously did it each won a national title.

So that's a great sign.

Combine all that with the fact that Ohio State is now No. 1 at KenPom, KPI and Torvick, and I really don't understand the argument for anybody else being No. 1. The Buckeyes are one of just five remaining unbeaten teams -- and they have better, and more convincing, wins than everybody else. So they were the only team under consideration for the top spot in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Biggest Movers 2 Michigan 4 Louisville Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson got 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 106-74 victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes have also beaten Villanova and North Carolina by 25 points each. 1 9-0 2 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 22 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 95-68 victory over Milwaukee. The Jayhawks have won 26 consecutive home games. 1 8-1 3 Michigan Franz Wagner scored 18 points in Friday's 103-91 victory over Iowa. Six different Wolverines scored at least 12 points in the win. 2 8-1 4 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Sunday's 83-76 victory at Washington. The Zags' lone loss is a loss to Michigan. 2 10-1 5 Louisville The Cardinals missed 14 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 70-57 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville finished with 19 turnovers and 10 assists in the game. 4 9-1 6 Maryland The Terrapins were held to 33.3% shooting from the field in Tuesday's loss at Penn State. Anthony Cowan was responsible for 12 of Maryland's 38 misses. 2 10-1 7 Dayton Jalen Crutcher had 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 78-68 victory over Saint Mary's. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas. -- 7-1 8 Kentucky E.J. Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points in Saturday's 83-52 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Wildcats have now won 600 games inside Rupp Arena. -- 7-1 9 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. -- 9-1 10 Virginia Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals. -- 8-1 11 N. Carolina The Tar Heels were 1-of-14 from 3-point range in Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia. UNC finished with 12 turnovers and just six assists. -- 6-3 12 Oregon Payton Pritchard got 20 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-64 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' two losses are to Gonzaga and North Carolina. -- 7-2 13 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 65-57 win at UAB. Memphis overcame a 20-point deficit by outscoring the Blazers 39-17 in the second half. -- 8-1 14 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday's 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in overtime. -- 8-0 15 Baylor MaCio Teague scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in Tuesday's 53-52 win over Butler. The Bears won despite shooting just 22.2% from 3-point range. -- 8-1 16 Arizona The Wildcats only shot 26.9% from the field in Saturday's 63-58 loss at Baylor. Arizona finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in defeat. -- 9-1 17 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half. -- 8-2 18 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. -- 7-1 19 Seton Hall The Pirates missed 22 3-pointers in Sunday's 76-66 loss at Iowa State. Sandro Mamukelashvili only played five minutes because of an arm injury that should sideline him for several weeks. -- 6-3 20 Washington The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. -- 7-2 21 Villanova Saddiq Bey finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 7-2 22 Butler Kamar Baldwin missed 15 of the 24 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 53-52 loss at Baylor. The senior guard was responsible for four of Butler's 11 turnovers. -- 9-1 23 San Diego St Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. 1 10-0 24 Purdue Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points in Sunday's 58-44 win over Northwestern. Two of Purdue's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. 1 6-3 25 VCU Marcus Santos-Silva scored 13 points with just seven field goal attempts in Saturday's 69-57 win over Old Dominion. The Rams' two losses are to Tennessee and Purdue. 1 7-2 26 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-69 win over Maryland. The Nittany Lions' resume now features three top-55 KenPom wins. NR 8-2

IN: Penn State

OUT: Colorado