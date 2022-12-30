It's not even January yet and multiple freshmen have already established themselves among the best players in the country. There's Brandon Miller at Alabama, Gradey Dick at Kansas, Kyle Filipowski at Duke and Keyonte George at Baylor. For the most part, the top-shelf five-star prospects are meeting, or even exceeding, expectations. But the biggest surprise among all first-year players, at least relative to recruiting rankings, is probably Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds in Thursday night's 90-59 win over Alabama A&M.

No. 64.

That's how Sensabaugh was labeled in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He was only regarded as the third-best prospect in Ohio State's top-10 recruiting class. On a surface level, that suggests first-year role-player at a traditionally strong Big Ten program. But through 12 games, the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging a team-high 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.7% from the field and 47.2% from 3-point range in 21.5 minutes per game. He's great already and a legitimate NBA prospect. For what it's worth, one agent recently told me Sensabaugh could someday be a top-10 pick in the NBA Draft.

Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week two consecutive weeks and seems on pace to make it three. He's the main reason the Buckeyes are 9-3 with wins over Texas Tech and Rutgers and zero losses outside of Quadrant 1 of the NET rankings. It's a respectable résumé that has Ohio State ranked 22nd in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

