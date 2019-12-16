College Basketball Rankings: Ohio State's loss at Minnesota launches Kansas to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Ohio State spent its first nine games of this season creating what was, as of Sunday morning, undeniably the nation's best body of work. The Buckeyes were 9-0 with three wins by at least 25 points over top-25 KenPom opponents. So all they needed to do Sunday night was beat a Minnesota team that entered with a 4-5 record, and then the Buckeyes, who were already No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, were set to move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday afternoon.

But they lost.

Incredibly, the Buckeyes lost 84-71 at Minnesota and became the latest team ranked in the top five of the AP poll to fall to an unranked opponent. It happened four times in the past six days, if you're keeping track. So now, for the sixth time this season, there's a new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1.

The new No. 1 is Kansas.

Bill Self's Jayhawks are 9-1 with three wins over top-45 KenPom teams -- specifically a 90-84 victory over Dayton, a 71-56 victory over BYU and a 72-58 victory over Colorado. The lone loss is a 68-66 neutral-court loss to Duke. So while it's true that Gonzaga and Ohio State arguably have better wins than Kansas, what's also true is that Kansas' close loss to Duke qualifies as a better loss than Gonzaga's blowout loss to Michigan and/or Ohio State's surprising loss at Minnesota. That's among the reasons, but not the only reason, I went with Kansas at No. 1 in Monday's updated Top 25 And 1. But, to be clear, anybody instead going with Gonzaga at No. 1 or Ohio State at No. 1, even after Sunday's loss, would have data to support that decision. In other words, reasonable minds can disagree on No. 1 right now.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Iowa 2 Ohio State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 98-57 victory over Kansas City. The Jayhawks have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Duke. 1 9-1 2 Gonzaga Corey Kispert finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-80 win at Arizona. The Zags have won 10 consecutive games on the road. 1 11-1 3 Ohio St. The Buckeyes allowed Minnesota to shoot 54.4% from the field in Sunday's loss. Ohio State played the game without Duane Washington, who is the team's second-leading scorer. 2 9-1 4 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 99-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals shot 63.0% from the field in the game. -- 10-1 5 Maryland The Terrapins were held to 33.3% shooting from the field in Tuesday's loss at Penn State. Anthony Cowan was responsible for 12 of Maryland's 38 misses. -- 10-1 6 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's 78-47 win over Drake. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas. -- 8-1 7 Kentucky Ashton Hagans scored 21 points in Saturday's 67-53 win over Georgia Tech. By beating Josh Pastner, UK coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 in games against his former assistants. -- 8-1 8 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. -- 9-1 9 Virginia Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals. -- 8-1 10 Oregon Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime in Saturday's 71-70 overtime victory at Michigan. The Ducks now own three wins over top-35 KenPom teams. -- 8-2 11 Memphis Tyler Harris made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in Saturday's 51-47 win at Tennessee. Memphis snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home. -- 9-1 12 Michigan Zavier Simpson missed eight of his 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon. The Wolverines are 1-3 since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis. -- 8-3 13 Auburn J'Von McCormick finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Saint Louis. Auburn is one of five remaining undefeated teams but still looking for its first win over a top-70 KenPom opponent. 1 9-0 14 Baylor MaCio Teague scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in Tuesday's 53-52 win over Butler. The Bears won despite shooting just 22.2% from 3-point range. 1 8-1 15 Arizona Nico Mannion missed 17 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-80 loss to Gonzaga. Arizona allowed the Zags to shoot 47.5% from the field in the game. 1 10-2 16 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half. 1 8-2 17 Villanova Justin Moore came off the bench and got 16 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Delaware. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. 1 8-2 18 Tennessee The Vols missed 22 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 51-47 loss to Memphis. Tennessee lost despite holding the Tigers to just five points in the first 12 minutes of the game. 1 7-2 19 Washington The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. 1 7-2 20 Butler Aaron Thompson finished with eight points and eight assists in Saturday's 66-41 win over Southern. Butler has won 57 straight non-league games at home. 1 10-1 21 San Diego St Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. 1 10-0 22 VCU De'Riante Jenkins finished with 10 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 61-51 victory over Missouri State. The Rams have won eight consecutive games at home. 2 8-2 23 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 73-71 victory over Alabama. The Nittany Lions have six wins over top-100 KenPom teams. 2 9-2 24 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Saturday's 72-49 win over Oakland. The Spartans are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming to Duke. 2 7-3 25 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win at Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' resume features four top-65 KenPom wins and only one loss to a team unranked in the Top 25 And 1. NR 8-3 26 Texas Tech Davide Moretti scored 18 points in Tuesday's 70-57 win over Louisville. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Jahmi'us Ramsey, their leading scorer, in the lineup. NR 6-3

IN: Iowa, Texas Tech

OUT: North Carolina, Purdue