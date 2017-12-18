College basketball rankings: Oklahoma rises seven spots to No. 17 in Coaches Poll

The Villanova Wildcats remain at the top of the college basketball world, as Jay Wright's team is No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday.

Despite six of last weeks top 25 falling this weekend, the top two remains the same order with Nova and Michigan State. At No. 3, however, Duke replaces Wichita State, as the Shockers fell to No. 11 after a loss to Oklahoma. Rounding out the top five is undefeated Arizona State and the reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels, which secured a big win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Coaches poll

Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with first-place votes in parentheses and records updated through Dec. 17.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Villanova (26) 11-0 794 1 2 Michigan State (6) 10-1 765 2 3 Duke 11-1 676 4 4 Arizona State 10-0 654 6 5 North Carolina 10-1 654 7 6 Kentucky 9-1 636 5 7 Miami-Florida 9-0 590 8 8 Xavier 10-1 540 9 9 Texas A&M 9-1 536 10 10 West Virginia 10-1 508 11 11 Wichita State 8-2 449 3 12 Texas Christian 10-0 418 14 13 Kansas 8-2 404 12 14 Virginia 9-1 387 16 15 Gonzaga 9-2 357 13 16 Purdue 11-2 353 17 17 Oklahoma 8-1 300 24 18 Baylor 9-2 210 21 19 Arizona 8-3 199 23 20 Tennessee 7-2 140 20 21 Texas Tech 8-1 129 27 22 Seton Hall 9-2 126 15 23 Cincinnati 9-2 126 26 24 Creighton 8-2 115 25 25 Florida State 9-1 103 19

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 64; Arkansas 26; Virginia Tech 26; Texas 22; Louisville 20; Florida 15; Clemson 10; Boise State 9; Missouri 7; Syracuse 7; Rhode Island 6; Mississippi State 5; Loyola (Ill.) 4; Stephen F. Austin 3; Saint Mary's 3; Michigan 2; Oklahoma State 1; Alabama 1.