College basketball rankings: Oklahoma rises seven spots to No. 17 in Coaches Poll

Villanova is No. 1 followed by Michigan State and Duke, while Wichita State falls to No. 11

The Villanova Wildcats remain at the top of the college basketball world, as Jay Wright's team is No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday.

Despite six of last weeks top 25 falling this weekend, the top two remains the same order with Nova and Michigan State. At No. 3, however, Duke replaces Wichita State, as the Shockers fell to No. 11 after a loss to Oklahoma. Rounding out the top five is undefeated Arizona State and the reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels, which secured a big win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Coaches poll

Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with first-place votes in parentheses and records updated through Dec. 17.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (26)

11-0

794

1

2

Michigan State (6)

10-1

765

2

3

Duke

11-1

676

4

4

Arizona State

10-0

654

6

5

North Carolina

10-1

654

7

6

Kentucky

9-1

636

5

7

Miami-Florida

9-0

590

8

8

Xavier

10-1

540

9

9

Texas A&M

9-1

536

10

10

West Virginia

10-1

508

11

11

Wichita State

8-2

449

3

12

Texas Christian

10-0

418

14

13

Kansas

8-2

404

12

14

Virginia

9-1

387

16

15

Gonzaga

9-2

357

13

16

Purdue

11-2

353

17

17

Oklahoma

8-1

300

24

18

Baylor

9-2

210

21

19

Arizona

8-3

199

23

20

Tennessee

7-2

140

20

21

Texas Tech

8-1

129

27

22

Seton Hall

9-2

126

15

23

Cincinnati

9-2

126

26

24

Creighton

8-2

115

25

25

Florida State

9-1

103

19

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 64; Arkansas 26; Virginia Tech 26; Texas 22; Louisville 20; Florida 15; Clemson 10; Boise State 9; Missouri 7; Syracuse 7; Rhode Island 6; Mississippi State 5; Loyola (Ill.) 4; Stephen F. Austin 3; Saint Mary's 3; Michigan 2; Oklahoma State 1; Alabama 1.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories