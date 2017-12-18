College basketball rankings: Oklahoma rises seven spots to No. 17 in Coaches Poll
Villanova is No. 1 followed by Michigan State and Duke, while Wichita State falls to No. 11
The Villanova Wildcats remain at the top of the college basketball world, as Jay Wright's team is No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls released on Monday.
Despite six of last weeks top 25 falling this weekend, the top two remains the same order with Nova and Michigan State. At No. 3, however, Duke replaces Wichita State, as the Shockers fell to No. 11 after a loss to Oklahoma. Rounding out the top five is undefeated Arizona State and the reigning national champion North Carolina Tar Heels, which secured a big win over Tennessee on Sunday.
Coaches poll
Below is the latest USA Today coaches poll with first-place votes in parentheses and records updated through Dec. 17.
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (26)
11-0
794
1
2
Michigan State (6)
10-1
765
2
3
Duke
11-1
676
4
4
Arizona State
10-0
654
6
5
North Carolina
10-1
654
7
6
Kentucky
9-1
636
5
7
Miami-Florida
9-0
590
8
8
Xavier
10-1
540
9
9
Texas A&M
9-1
536
10
10
West Virginia
10-1
508
11
11
Wichita State
8-2
449
3
12
Texas Christian
10-0
418
14
13
Kansas
8-2
404
12
14
Virginia
9-1
387
16
15
Gonzaga
9-2
357
13
16
Purdue
11-2
353
17
17
Oklahoma
8-1
300
24
18
Baylor
9-2
210
21
19
Arizona
8-3
199
23
20
Tennessee
7-2
140
20
21
Texas Tech
8-1
129
27
22
Seton Hall
9-2
126
15
23
Cincinnati
9-2
126
26
24
Creighton
8-2
115
25
25
Florida State
9-1
103
19
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 64; Arkansas 26; Virginia Tech 26; Texas 22; Louisville 20; Florida 15; Clemson 10; Boise State 9; Missouri 7; Syracuse 7; Rhode Island 6; Mississippi State 5; Loyola (Ill.) 4; Stephen F. Austin 3; Saint Mary's 3; Michigan 2; Oklahoma State 1; Alabama 1.
