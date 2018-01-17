College basketball rankings: Oklahoma slips in Trae Young's worst game; Purdue top 5
Kentucky now is at risk of slipping out of the Top 25 (and one)
Trae Young is awesome and still the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. But the Oklahoma freshman didn't perform well Tuesday night, which led to an 87-69 loss at Kansas State.
"I played terrible," Young told reporters afterward. "I blame a lot of the loss on me. All of the loss on me. I didn't play very well."
At least he owned it.
Young is averaging 29.5 points on 19.5 shots per game -- plus 9.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds. But he only got 20 points on 21 shots -- plus six assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes against Kansas State. And his Big-12 record 12 turnovers, eight of which came in the first half, were the most committed in a game by a power-conference player since ... 1999.
Yikes.
The blowout caused Oklahoma to drop to ninth in Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Sooners' next two games are against Oklahoma State and Kansas, the latter of which is No. 6. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 3-0 against teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won eight straight games since losing at West Virginia. Their resume includes wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|16-1
|3
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've yet to lose to an unranked team.
|1
|15-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' own five wins against top-40 KenPom teams. Both of their losses came in true road games.
|1
|16-2
|5
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 14 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fourteen of Purdue's 18 total wins shave come by double-digits.
|1
|18-2
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won four straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. Their lone loss to an unranked team was a December loss to Washington.
|1
|15-3
|7
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won seven straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They haven't been an underdog in any game this season.
|1
|15-2
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have lost two straight games since starting the season 15-1. They're 5-3 against top-50 KenPom teams.
|1
|15-3
|9
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But they are only 2-2 in their past four games.
|6
|14-3
|10
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have lost two of their past three games. They have a 3-3 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|11
|Gonzaga
|The Zags will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins. They've beaten both Kansas and Xavier by double-digits.
|--
|14-3
|13
|Xavier
|The Musketeers snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday with a blowout of Creighton. Two of the three losses on their resume are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|16-3
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features five top-55 KenPom wins - among them one over Clemson. UNC is now 59-0 all-time against Clemson in Chapel Hill.
|--
|15-4
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat UCF by double-digits Tuesday despite scoring just 15 points in the first half. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game with East Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 11 of their past 12 games. Three of the four losses on their resume are losses to sub-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers are 1-2 in their past three games with losses at NC State and North Carolina. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Florida, Miami and Louisville.
|--
|15-3
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 14 straight games since losing to Temple in November. They're 4-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-1
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols have won three straight games since losing to Auburn. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|12-4
|20
|TCU
|TCU's five Big 12 games have been decided by an average of 2.8 points -- and three of the five have gone to overtime. The Horned Frogs' resume features wins over Nevada, SMU and Baylor.
|--
|13-4
|21
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates are one of only two teams this season to beat Texas Tech. They also own victories over Creighton, Louisville and Butler.
|1
|15-3
|22
|Ohio State
|Three of the Buckeyes' four losses are to teams ranked ahead them in the Top 25 (and one). They've won 10 of their past 11 games and beaten both Michigan State and Michigan.
|1
|15-4
|23
|Michigan
|The Wolverines have won nine of their past 10 games. The lone loss in that stretch is a single-point loss to Purdue.
|1
|16-4
|24
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 0-2 against schools currently ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume also includes two losses to sub-50 KenPom teams.
|3
|14-4
|25
|Creighton
|Three of Creighton's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Next up is Wednesday's game with Seton Hall.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Nevada
|Two of Nevada's losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Jose State.
|--
|16-3
