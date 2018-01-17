College basketball rankings: Oklahoma slips in Trae Young's worst game; Purdue top 5

Trae Young is awesome and still the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. But the Oklahoma freshman didn't perform well Tuesday night, which led to an 87-69 loss at Kansas State.

"I played terrible," Young told reporters afterward. "I blame a lot of the loss on me. All of the loss on me. I didn't play very well."

At least he owned it.

Young is averaging 29.5 points on 19.5 shots per game -- plus 9.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds. But he only got 20 points on 21 shots -- plus six assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes against Kansas State. And his Big-12 record 12 turnovers, eight of which came in the first half, were the most committed in a game by a power-conference player since ... 1999.

Yikes.

The blowout caused Oklahoma to drop to ninth in Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Sooners' next two games are against Oklahoma State and Kansas, the latter of which is No. 6. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Wednesday's updated Top 25 (and one)