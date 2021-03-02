The top three prospects in the Class of 2019 -- James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and Isaiah Stewart -- all rejected offers from traditional blue bloods coming out of high school to enroll elsewhere.

It did not go well.

Wiseman endured NCAA issues before quitting Memphis the week before Christmas. Edwards was on a 16-loss team at Georgia. Stewart was on a 17-loss team at Washington. If there had been a 2020 NCAA Tournament, none of them would've played in it. So, with those disappointments so fresh, it was reasonable to wonder if Cade Cunningham, the consensus top prospect in the Class of 2020, had made a similar misstep when he picked Oklahoma State over Kentucky. But it's pretty clear, at this point, that the 6-foot-8 guard won't regret his college choice because, man, things really couldn't be going better for Cunningham and the Cowboys right now.

They beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma for the second time in three nights on Monday.

So that's five straight wins for Oklahoma State, and believe it or not, the Cowboys now have eight Quadrant 1 victories, which is tied for first nationally with Michigan and Illinois. Yes, their body of work also includes a Quadrant 3 loss, which isn't ideal. But even with that, Oklahoma State is currently projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest bracket. The biggest reason for that is obviously Cunningham, who is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in what will be his only year of college basketball.

Based on the strength of its win column, Oklahoma State jumped to No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That move pushed Texas, Loyola Chicago and Creighton down one spot each, no fault of their own. Oklahoma State's next scheduled game is Thursday at Baylor.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Oklahoma State 1 Texas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 15 WCC games by an average of 24.1 points. -- 24-0 2 Michigan Michigan is 12-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota. -- 18-1 3 Baylor Baylor suffered its first loss of the season Saturday at Kansas. The Bears are 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Illinois, Oklahoma State and Texas. -- 18-1 4 Illinois Illinois is 12-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. Five of the Illini's six losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 18-6 5 W. Virginia West Virginia is 11-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Mountaineers are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Texas, Kansas and Texas Tech. -- 17-6 6 Alabama Alabama is 13-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Crimson Tide are SEC champions for the first time since 2002. -- 19-6 7 Iowa Iowa is 11-7 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan. -- 18-7 8 Ohio St. Ohio State dropped to 12-6 in the first two quadrants after Thursday's loss at Michigan State. The Buckeyes' resume is highlighted by victories over Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. -- 18-7 9 Houston Houston is 7-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wichita State. -- 20-3 10 Arkansas Arkansas is 10-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Razorbacks are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Alabama and Missouri. -- 19-5 11 Florida St. Florida State dropped to 8-3 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at North Carolina. The Seminoles' resume also includes a Quadrant 3 loss to UCF. -- 14-4 12 Villanova Villanova dropped to 7-4 in the first two quadrants after Sunday's loss at Butler. The Wildcats have a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big East standings with two regular-season games to play. -- 15-4 13 Kansas Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks are the only team that has beaten Baylor. -- 18-8 14 Oklahoma St. Oklahoma State is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cowboys will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Baylor. 3 17-6 15 Texas Texas dropped to 7-7 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Texas Tech. All seven of the Longhorns losses are Quadrant 1 defeats. 1 14-7 16 Loyola Chi. Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 13-1 in their past 14 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons. 1 21-4 17 Creighton Creighton dropped to 11-3 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Xavier. The Bluejays' resume also includes three Quadrant 3 defeats. 1 17-6 18 Virginia Virginia is 7-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers have an ACC-best 12 league wins. -- 16-6 19 USC USC dropped to 7-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss at Utah. The Trojans are 1-3 in their past three games with all three losses coming to unranked opponents. -- 19-6 20 Wisconsin Wisconsin dropped to 9-9 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Illinois. The Badgers are 1-3 in their past four games with the lone win in that stretch coming at Northwestern. -- 16-9 21 Va. Tech Virginia Tech is 5-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Hokies' resume is highlighted by wins over Villanova, Virginia and Clemson. -- 15-5 22 BYU BYU is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Cougars will take a four-game winning streak into the West Coast Conference Tournament. -- 19-5 23 Purdue Purdue is 10-7 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Wisconsin. -- 16-8 24 Clemson Clemson is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Tigers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Syracuse. -- 15-5 25 Missouri Missouri dropped to 8-7 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's loss to Ole Miss. The Tigers are 1-4 in their past five games with three losses in that stretch to unranked teams. 1 14-7 26 Texas Tech Texas Tech is 5-7 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. All seven of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. NR 15-8

In: Texas Tech

Out: Oklahoma