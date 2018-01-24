College basketball rankings: Oklahoma tops Kansas yet no changes in Top 25 (and one)
The 10th-ranked Sooners beat the No. 5 Jayhawks at home in a game they were supposed to win
Trae Young dialed it back. Oklahoma beat Kansas. So the praise came from every direction, and deservedly so. But am I the only one who thinks there has to be a happy medium between taking 39 shots and nine?
That's what Young did Tuesday night.
One game after taking 39 shots, the nation's leading scorer only took nine. And he attempted just three 3-pointers -- none of which came in the first half. And though it was a recipe for success against the Jayhawks, at least in this particular game, I still don't love the idea of Young deferring that much when he's clearly one of college basketball's best shooters and scorers. But that's another column for another day.
You'll notice no changes in the Top 25 (and one).
And, yes, I know the team I have ranked 10th beat the team I have ranked fifth. But the truth is that all Oklahoma did Tuesday night is win a game at home that it was supposed to win, and all Kansas did is lose a game on the road it was supposed to lose. So I didn't see any reason to adjust. Which is why Kansas is still No. 5 and Oklahoma is still No. 10. And I also didn't punish Clemson for getting overwhelmed at Virginia, if only because basically everybody has been getting overwhelmed at Virginia. So the Tigers remain 17th thanks to a resume with five top-50 KenPom wins.
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 11 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Virginia. Their resume features five top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 15 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky in November. Fifteen of Purdue's 19 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one loss to a currently unranked team. Three of their next four games are inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|16-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their best win is a double-digit victory over North Carolina.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won three straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|18-3
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's game with Kentucky.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won 10 straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. They're 6-0 in the AAC and in possession of a two-game lead in the league standings.
|--
|17-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume includes wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone sub-50 KenPom loss came in OT at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-4
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their lone sub-50 loss came at Iowa State.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 14-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|19-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes are 13-1 in their past 14 games. The lone loss in that stretch is a neutral-court loss to North Carolina.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-60 losses.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own five top-50 KenPom wins and just two losses to unranked opponents. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|16-4
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers overcame a 16-point deficit Saturday to beat Georgia. Auburn is 15-1 in its past 16 games with wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|--
|17-2
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|14-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They'll try to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday against UCF.
|--
|15-4
|21
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They own wins over West Virginia and Nevada.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Florida
|The Gators are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins at Texas A&M, Missouri and Kentucky. They're alone atop the SEC standings but in possession of a resume with two sub-80 losses.
|--
|14-5
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-4 in their past seven games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|--
|15-4
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features two top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Nevada will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|18-3
|25
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Fordham. They're 7-0 in the Atlantic 10 and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|15-3
|26
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 10-2 in their past 12 games. Their resume features wins over Michigan State, Texas, Maryland and UCLA.
|--
|17-5
