College basketball rankings: Oklahoma tops Kansas yet no changes in Top 25 (and one)

Trae Young dialed it back. Oklahoma beat Kansas. So the praise came from every direction, and deservedly so. But am I the only one who thinks there has to be a happy medium between taking 39 shots and nine?

That's what Young did Tuesday night.

One game after taking 39 shots, the nation's leading scorer only took nine. And he attempted just three 3-pointers -- none of which came in the first half. And though it was a recipe for success against the Jayhawks, at least in this particular game, I still don't love the idea of Young deferring that much when he's clearly one of college basketball's best shooters and scorers. But that's another column for another day.

You'll notice no changes in the Top 25 (and one).

And, yes, I know the team I have ranked 10th beat the team I have ranked fifth. But the truth is that all Oklahoma did Tuesday night is win a game at home that it was supposed to win, and all Kansas did is lose a game on the road it was supposed to lose. So I didn't see any reason to adjust. Which is why Kansas is still No. 5 and Oklahoma is still No. 10. And I also didn't punish Clemson for getting overwhelmed at Virginia, if only because basically everybody has been getting overwhelmed at Virginia. So the Tigers remain 17th thanks to a resume with five top-50 KenPom wins.