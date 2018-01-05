College basketball rankings: Oklahoma's Trae Young faces West Virginia's press
A loaded weekend features some big games like the No. 6 Sooners vs. the No. 4 Mountaineers
I'm the first to admit college basketball weekends in November and December are often, if not mostly, lame. Just buy games on top of buy games on top of buy games. But January weekends are excellent. And this weekend should be excellent.
Have you checked this weekend's schedule?
- North Carolina at Virginia
- Seton Hall at Butler
- Arkansas at Auburn
- Kentucky at Tennessee
- Kansas at TCU
- Florida State at Miami
- SMU at Cincinnati
- Arizona State at Utah
Each of those games is interesting for different reasons. But this weekend's must-watch game is Oklahoma at West Virginia because it's a matchup between top-10 teams and an opportunity to see how OU star Trae Young handles Bob Huggins' press. It should be a fast and fun affair between two programs that have combined to win 23 straight games. West Virginia is ranked fourth in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Oklahoma is sixth. They are two of the six Big 12 schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features four top-40 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Michigan State and Florida State. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|2
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 14 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. All 15 of MSU's wins have come by double-digits.
|1
|15-1
|3
|Villanova
|The Wildcats took their first loss Saturday at Butler. They own wins over Tennessee and Gonzaga.
|1
|13-1
|4
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 13 straight games since losing their season-opener to Texas A&M. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Oklahoma.
|1
|13-1
|5
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' resume features two top-50 KenPom wins and a lone loss at West Virginia. They'll take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with North Carolina.
|1
|13-1
|6
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's game at West Virginia. Oklahoma has already won at TCU and at Wichita State.
|1
|12-1
|7
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-55 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Baylor, SMU and Nevada. The lone defeat is a single-point loss to Oklahoma.
|1
|13-1
|8
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils have lost two straight games since starting 12-0. Their resume is highlighted by double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas.
|6
|12-2
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won 10 straight games since losing to Arizona State. The winning streak features wins over Cincinnati, Baylor and Butler.
|--
|15-1
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 2-0 in the Big 12 with a win over Baylor and a victory at Kansas. They'll host Kansas State on Saturday, then play at Oklahoma on Tuesday.
|--
|13-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' 81-61 win over Houston was their first AAC home victory. Their resume features four top-55 KenPom wins.
|--
|12-2
|12
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers will take a 10-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Nebraska. They've won each of their past six games by double-digits.
|--
|14-2
|13
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won nine straight games since losing three times in the Battle 4 Atlantis. They have three top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|12-3
|14
|Florida State
|FSU backed its loss at Duke with a win over North Carolina. The Seminoles' other good win is a double-digit victory at Florida.
|--
|12-2
|15
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won three straight since losing to UCLA. Next up is Saturday's game at Tennessee.
|--
|12-2
|16
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Wofford and Florida State. They own zero wins over schools currently ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|12-3
|17
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies are 0-2 in the SEC with losses to Alabama and Florida. Their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, missed both of those games because of a suspension.
|--
|11-3
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse this season. That's the first time that's ever happened to a KU team coached by Bill Self.
|--
|11-3
|19
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 3-0 in the WCC for the 13th consecutive season. Their resume features wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|13-3
|20
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume features four top-60 KenPom wins. Their losses are to Rhode Island and Rutgers.
|--
|13-2
|21
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' resume features wins over UCLA, Mississippi State and Temple. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Sunday's showdown with SMU.
|--
|13-2
|22
|Clemson
|The Tigers have won nine straight since losing to Temple. They're 2-0 in the ACC with a win at Boston College.
|--
|13-1
|23
|Florida
|Three of the Gators' four losses are to schools ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They own wins over Gonzaga, Cincinnati and at Texas A&M.
|--
|10-4
|24
|Baylor
|The Bears' four losses are all to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one). Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|--
|10-4
|25
|Creighton
|All three of the Bluejays' losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). They've won seven of their past eight games.
|--
|12-3
|26
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks' resume features three top-45 KenPom wins -- most notably a victory over Oklahoma. They'll play at Auburn on Saturday.
|--
|11-3
-
Add a Comment