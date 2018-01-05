College basketball rankings: Oklahoma's Trae Young faces West Virginia's press

I'm the first to admit college basketball weekends in November and December are often, if not mostly, lame. Just buy games on top of buy games on top of buy games. But January weekends are excellent. And this weekend should be excellent.

Have you checked this weekend's schedule?

Each of those games is interesting for different reasons. But this weekend's must-watch game is Oklahoma at West Virginia because it's a matchup between top-10 teams and an opportunity to see how OU star Trae Young handles Bob Huggins' press. It should be a fast and fun affair between two programs that have combined to win 23 straight games. West Virginia is ranked fourth in the updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Oklahoma is sixth. They are two of the six Big 12 schools ranked in the Top 25 (and one).