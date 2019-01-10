College Basketball Rankings: Ole Miss enters Top 25 And 1 after win over Auburn

Kermit Davis inherited an Ole Miss program that last season finished 12-20 and ranked 108th at KenPom. That's among the reasons the Rebels were picked last in the preseason SEC poll.

Dead last.

But it's been clear for a while, because of Davis' presence, that Ole Miss is better than prognosticators projected. And the most recent bit of evidence came Wednesday night when the Rebels beat Auburn 82-67 to improve to 12-2 with the lone losses coming at Butler and to Cincinnati on a neutral court. In other words, yes, Ole Miss has already won as many games this season as it won last season. The Rebels started 97th at KenPom and have climbed all the way to No. 34 -- which represents one of the biggest jumps of any team in the country. For those reasons and more, Ole Miss is now in the Top 25 And 1.

I have the Rebels 26th.

And, rest assured, if they win Saturday at Mississippi State they'll move even higher and, on Monday morning, find themselves also ranked in the AP and Coaches polls. It's amazing coaching job, plain and simple. But perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising. Davis, after all, spent the past two seasons consistently beating power-conference teams while at Middle Tennessee. That he's quickly also doing it at a power-conference school is something we probably should've seen coming.

