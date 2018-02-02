College basketball rankings: Once No. 2, Arizona State falls out of the Top 25 (and 1)
The Sun Devils are 4-6 since their 12-0 start and, after losing to Washington, out of our rankings
I kept holding on, in the face of mounting criticism, mostly because those early wins over Kansas, Xavier and Kansas State were the type of resume-builders that last. But Arizona State lost again late Thursday -- this time to a Washington team that's 88th at KenPom. So the Sun Devils are now 16-6 overall -- but just 4-6 in the Pac-12 -- with five sub-60 KenPom losses in the past month.
Yes, I have removed them from the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
It was a nice run, though.
Arizona State's 12-0 start had Bobby Hurley's team ranked, at one point, as high as No. 2 in the Top 25 (and one). But life in the Pac-12 has been difficult. ASU hasn't won consecutive games since before Christmas, which isn't ideal. But the good news is that five of the Sun Devils' final seven games are at home -- meaning the schedule sets up nicely for them to close the regular season positively.
Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins, including three over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 13 straight games since losing at West Virginia. They're 10-0 in the ACC and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|21-1
|3
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 18 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fifteen of Purdue's 22 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 6-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses. They own wins over Michigan State, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Texas and Notre Dame.
|--
|19-3
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 9-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with one sub-50 loss. They're alone atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|18-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 4-3 against top-50 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. They've won five straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|21-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won five straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|20-3
|8
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn. They're 9-0 in the AAC and at least two games ahead of everybody in the league standings.
|--
|20-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They've won three straight games since losing at Iowa State.
|--
|18-4
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 18 of their past 19 games to improve to 8-1 in the SEC. They own a two-game lead over Kentucky and Florida in the SEC standings.
|--
|20-2
|11
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. They're tied in the loss column with Texas Tech and West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 standings.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 17-game winning streak includes victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their lone losses came more than two months ago.
|--
|22-2
|13
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won four straight games since losing to Saint Mary's. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-30 loss.
|--
|20-4
|14
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing at Colorado. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with two additional sub-60 losses.
|--
|19-4
|15
|Clemson
|The Tigers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and just two sub-50 losses. They're 12-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|18-4
|16
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume includes six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-35 loss. They've dropped five of their past six games after starting 4-0 in the Big 12.
|--
|16-6
|17
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume includes three victories over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their first game with Duke is next week.
|--
|16-7
|18
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Ole Miss.
|--
|16-5
|19
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes' resume includes wins over Michigan State and Michigan. Ohio State is 9-1 in its past 10 games.
|1
|19-5
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-60 loss. They own victories over West Virginia and Louisville.
|1
|17-5
|21
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-55 loss. Next up is Tuesday's game at Memphis.
|2
|17-5
|22
|Rhode Island
|The Rams have won 13 straight games since losing at Alabama. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|18-3
|23
|Michigan
|Four of the Wolverines' six losses are to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). Michigan's resume includes a double-digit victory at Michigan State.
|1
|18-6
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's four losses have come by an average of just 3.3 points. Nevada is on track to win the Mountain West for the second consecutive season.
|1
|19-4
|25
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-55 loss. Next up is Sunday's game at top-ranked Villanova.
|1
|17-5
|26
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs own wins over West Virginia, Nevada Baylor and SMU. Their lone sub-45 KenPom loss came at Vanderbilt.
|1
|16-6
-
UT's Barnes self-reports weird violation
UT imposed an educational route with Barnes, and the NCAA and SEC accepted the punishment
-
Bracketology Confidence Index
The Wildcats and Huskies are battling for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament.
-
Player of the Week: Texas Tech's Evans
The Red Raiders are a top-10 team and can lay claim to having a top-10 player
-
Krzyzewskiville nixed due to flu
The severity of the flu epidemic has forced the tent city to clear out until further notic...
-
4 complaints against suspended Mizzou G
Phillips was suspended last week pending a Title IX investigation
-
CSU investigating Eustachy's behavior
This isn't the first time CSU has looked into Eustachy's behavior
Add a Comment