College basketball rankings: Once No. 2, Arizona State falls out of the Top 25 (and 1)

I kept holding on, in the face of mounting criticism, mostly because those early wins over Kansas, Xavier and Kansas State were the type of resume-builders that last. But Arizona State lost again late Thursday -- this time to a Washington team that's 88th at KenPom. So the Sun Devils are now 16-6 overall -- but just 4-6 in the Pac-12 -- with five sub-60 KenPom losses in the past month.

Yes, I have removed them from the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

It was a nice run, though.

Arizona State's 12-0 start had Bobby Hurley's team ranked, at one point, as high as No. 2 in the Top 25 (and one). But life in the Pac-12 has been difficult. ASU hasn't won consecutive games since before Christmas, which isn't ideal. But the good news is that five of the Sun Devils' final seven games are at home -- meaning the schedule sets up nicely for them to close the regular season positively.

Friday's updated Top 25 (and one)