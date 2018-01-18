College basketball rankings: Once No. 2, Arizona State is now in a nasty free-fall

Arizona State started the season 12-0 with double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas, at which point the Sun Devils were considered college basketball's biggest surprise. They were ranked as high as No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But that seems like a million years ago now.

ASU lost again late Wednesday -- to a Stanford team that is, yes, playing better. But it's still a Stanford team that's 11-8 with losses to Eastern Washington (No. 170 at KenPom), Portland State (No. 122 at KenPom), Long Beach State (No. 216 at KenPom) and California (No. 221 at KenPom). So this was not what anybody would call a "quality" loss. And when you consider it represented the fourth loss in Arizona State's past six games, and the third time in the past five games that the Sun Devils have lost as favorites, it's hard not to conclude things are going the wrong way. Because Arizona State never lost as a favorite, and actually won three times as an underdog, in its first 12 outings. In other words, the season has flipped.

Taking all of this into account, the Sun Devils are 23rd in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). But the good news is that their next five games are all against sub-75 KenPom opponents. So the schedule is conducive for getting things right.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one) rankings