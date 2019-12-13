College basketball rankings: Oregon at Michigan is Saturday's best matchup of Top 25 And 1 teams

Friday's schedule of games is light and lacking -- evidence being that zero teams in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings will be in action. So it's reasonable, I think, to just look ahead to the weekend -- where Oregon at Michigan highlights a busy Saturday.

It's a matchup of nationally ranked teams that were both in the Battle 4 Atlantis but did not meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis. In that eight-school event, Michigan beat North Carolina and Gonzaga while Oregon lost to North Carolina and Gonzaga. And when you combine those facts with the fact that this game will be played inside Crisler Center, where Michigan is undefeated and winning by an average of 18.6 points, what it suggests is that the Wolverines will win Saturday. But this is college basketball. So who knows?

Tip is at noon ET on CBS.

Michigan is No. 6 in Friday's updated Top 25 And 1. Oregon is No. 12. And Ohio State is No. 1 for the third straight morning because the Buckeyes are undefeated with three wins by at least 25 points over top-25 KenPom teams. They have the best body of work, undeniably. Their next game is Sunday at Minnesota.

Friday's Top 25 And 1