College Basketball Rankings: Oregon edges Arizona in overtime thriller, remains No. 5 in Top 25 And 1

With all due respect to Colorado, Washington, Stanford and everybody else, it appears, at this point in the season, that Oregon and Arizona are the two best teams in the Pac-12. So Thursday's showdown between the nationally ranked schools doubled as the biggest game on the night's schedule.

And it did not disappoint.

Payton Pritchard wasn't sharp but still finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Oregon's 74-73 victory over Arizona. That the Ducks needed overtime, and a late stop, to get the win only added to the drama. Oregon having to close regulation on a 6-0 run just to force overtime is what created the drama.

"You just try and grind it out and find a way to win," Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters afterward. "We did make a lot of mistakes. But to [the players'] credit, they did stay with it and kept battling."

Oregon is now 13-3 and in possession of five Quadrant 1 victories -- which is tied with Kansas and West Virginia for most in the nation. The Ducks remain No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Arizona remains No. 26. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 12th consecutive day thanks to Thursday's 94-50 win at San Diego.

Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings