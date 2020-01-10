College Basketball Rankings: Oregon edges Arizona in overtime thriller, remains No. 5 in Top 25 And 1
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
With all due respect to Colorado, Washington, Stanford and everybody else, it appears, at this point in the season, that Oregon and Arizona are the two best teams in the Pac-12. So Thursday's showdown between the nationally ranked schools doubled as the biggest game on the night's schedule.
And it did not disappoint.
Payton Pritchard wasn't sharp but still finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Oregon's 74-73 victory over Arizona. That the Ducks needed overtime, and a late stop, to get the win only added to the drama. Oregon having to close regulation on a 6-0 run just to force overtime is what created the drama.
"You just try and grind it out and find a way to win," Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters afterward. "We did make a lot of mistakes. But to [the players'] credit, they did stay with it and kept battling."
Oregon is now 13-3 and in possession of five Quadrant 1 victories -- which is tied with Kansas and West Virginia for most in the nation. The Ducks remain No. 5 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Arizona remains No. 26. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 12th consecutive day thanks to Thursday's 94-50 win at San Diego.
Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Joel Ayayi finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 94-50 victory at San Diego. The Zags' resume features victories over Oregon and Arizona.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 79-53 victory at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' two losses are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a total of three points.
|--
|12-2
|3
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's 73-64 victory at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wake Forest.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. The Tigers aren't scheduled to play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky on the first day of February.
|--
|14-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis.
|--
|13-3
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 19 points and four assists in Wednesday's 72-52 victory at Wyoming. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season.
|--
|16-0
|7
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-52 win at Texas Tech. The Bears will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|12-1
|8
|Butler
|Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|9
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games.
|--
|14-2
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 27 points and six assists in Thursday's 74-58 victory over Minnesota. The Spartans will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Minnesota.
|--
|13-3
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-58 victory over Miami. The Cardinals will take a 3-1 ACC record into Saturday's game at Notre Dame.
|--
|12-3
|12
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 64-59 victory at Creighton. Villanova is 7-1 in its past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Marquette.
|--
|11-3
|13
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 55-41 victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' resume features wins over Ohio State and Wichita State.
|--
|12-2
|14
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-55 victory over Ohio State. Maryland will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa.
|--
|13-2
|15
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals in Tuesday's 78-69 victory at Georgia. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama.
|--
|11-3
|16
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes missed 22 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 67-55 loss at Maryland. Ohio State is 2-4 in its past six games with multiple losses to unranked opponents.
|--
|11-4
|17
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage.
|--
|13-2
|18
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson finished with 22 points and nine assists in Thursday's 84-78 victory over Purdue. The Wolverines are the only team that's beaten Gonzaga.
|--
|11-4
|19
|Wichita St.
|Jamarius Burton finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in Thursday's 76-67 victory over Memphis. Wichita State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia.
|1
|14-1
|20
|Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 72-61 victory over Penn State. Rutgers will take a six-game winning streak in Saturday's game at Illinois.
|1
|12-3
|21
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions finished with 14 turnovers and just nine assists in Tuesday's 72-61 loss at Rutgers. The loss snapped Penn State's five-game winning streak.
|1
|12-3
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss to Baylor. It was just the second loss of the season for Texas Tech in games in which Jahmi'us Ramsey has played.
|1
|10-4
|23
|Creighton
|Creighton squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost 64-59 to Villanova. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|12-4
|24
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 83-71 victory at Xavier. The Pirates will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Marquette.
|1
|11-4
|25
|Memphis
|The Tigers missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 76-67 loss at Wichita State. Memphis is now 10-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|6
|12-3
|26
|Arizona
|The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers and 11 assists in Thursday's 74-73 loss at Oregon. Arizona is 2-4 in its past six games.
|--
|11-4
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Penn vs. Princeton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Penn vs. Princeton game 10,000 times.
-
Maryland vs. Iowa odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Iowa game 10,000 times.
-
Baylor Upsets No. 1 UConn
For the third time this season, the nation's top-ranked team has been defeated
-
Report: UW starting PG ruled ineligible
Green started 14 games for the Huskies this season averaging career-highs in points, assists...
-
Broadcaster explains viral dead dog quip
No feelings were hurt in the making of this viral video
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic