College basketball rankings: Oregon plummets in Top 25 And 1 after loss; No. 1 Gonzaga wins by 50

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but the Zags are no longer getting the most first-place votes. Baylor is. And that's totally reasonable, as I explained earlier in the week; the Bears are great and a worthy No. 1 candidate. But I've chosen to keep Mark Few's team atop the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for reasons I also explained earlier in the week. And the Zags did nothing Thursday night to make me reconsider.

Final score: Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54.

The Zags were up 36 at the half -- at which point I called it a night with the following tweet:

Gonzaga is up 58-22 at the half on a Santa Clara team that’s 15-3 and coming off of a win at Saint Mary’s. Goodnight. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 17, 2020

Some followers were dismissive up that tweet because Santa Clara entered the game ranked 129th at KenPom -- the point being that the Broncos aren't as good as their record might suggest. But that doesn't make anything in my tweet untrue. And, either way, being up 36 points on literally any Division I team after 20 minutes is undeniably impressive (even if some people on social media aren't smart enough to realize it).

So, yes Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Zags are now 19-1 overall and 5-0 in the West Coast Conference with the five league victories coming by an average of 27.4 points. They'll take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with BYU. Meantime, Oregon will be coming off of a loss when it plays at Washington on Saturday because the Ducks lost 72-61 at Washington State on Thursday night. That's a double-digit loss to a sub-100 KenPom team -- which is bad for the resume and the reason the Ducks fell to No. 16 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Friday's Top 25 And rankings