College basketball rankings: Oregon plummets in Top 25 And 1 after loss; No. 1 Gonzaga wins by 50
The Ducks' loss to Washington State on Thursday was costly
Gonzaga remains No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll -- but the Zags are no longer getting the most first-place votes. Baylor is. And that's totally reasonable, as I explained earlier in the week; the Bears are great and a worthy No. 1 candidate. But I've chosen to keep Mark Few's team atop the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for reasons I also explained earlier in the week. And the Zags did nothing Thursday night to make me reconsider.
Final score: Gonzaga 104, Santa Clara 54.
The Zags were up 36 at the half -- at which point I called it a night with the following tweet:
Some followers were dismissive up that tweet because Santa Clara entered the game ranked 129th at KenPom -- the point being that the Broncos aren't as good as their record might suggest. But that doesn't make anything in my tweet untrue. And, either way, being up 36 points on literally any Division I team after 20 minutes is undeniably impressive (even if some people on social media aren't smart enough to realize it).
So, yes Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Zags are now 19-1 overall and 5-0 in the West Coast Conference with the five league victories coming by an average of 27.4 points. They'll take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with BYU. Meantime, Oregon will be coming off of a loss when it plays at Washington on Saturday because the Ducks lost 72-61 at Washington State on Thursday night. That's a double-digit loss to a sub-100 KenPom team -- which is bad for the resume and the reason the Ducks fell to No. 16 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Friday's Top 25 And rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Admon Gilder got 18 points and five rebounds off the bench in Thursday's 104-54 victory over Santa Clara. The Zags will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with BYU.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's 68-55 victory over Iowa State. The Bears will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|14-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 64-55 victory at Fresno State. The Aztecs are 18-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
|1
|18-0
|4
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 66-52 victory at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks won by double-digits even though Devon Dotson did not play because of an injury.
|1
|13-3
|5
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 15 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 78-70 loss to Seton Hall. Both of Butler's losses are to top-15 KenPom teams.
|1
|15-2
|6
|Auburn
|The Tigers finished with 21 turnovers and just eight assists in Wednesday's 83-64 loss at Alabama. The defeat snapped Auburn's 15-game winning streak.
|1
|15-1
|7
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 54-50 victory over Virginia. The Seminoles are 55-3 in their past 58 home games.
|1
|15-2
|8
|Duke
|The Blue Devils allowed Clemson to shoot 56.6% from the field in Tuesday's 79-72 loss at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke's resume now features two losses to sub-75 KenPom teams.
|1
|15-2
|9
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-68 overtime victory at Pitt. The Cardinals will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Duke.
|1
|14-3
|10
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 overtime victory over DePaul. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn.
|1
|13-3
|11
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-49 victory over TCU. West Virginia's resume features wins over Wichita State, Ohio State and Texas Tech.
|1
|14-2
|12
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over VCU. The Flyers are one of just three teams that hasn't lost a game yet in regulation.
|1
|15-2
|13
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 78-70 victory at Butler. Seton Hall is 5-0 in the Big East for the first time in school history.
|1
|13-4
|14
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot just 12.5% from 3-point range in Sunday's 71-42 loss at Purdue. The lopsided loss snapped Michigan State's eight-game winning streak.
|1
|13-4
|15
|Maryland
|The Terrapins finished with 14 turnovers and seven assists in Tuesday's 56-54 loss at Wisconsin. Maryland is 3-4 in its past seven games.
|1
|13-4
|16
|Oregon
|Oregon allowed the Cougars to shoot 48.1% from the field in Thursday's 72-61 loss at Washington State. The Ducks are 3-2 in the Pac-12.
|13
|14-4
|17
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 victory over Nebraska. The double-digit win snapped Ohio State's four-game losing streak.
|--
|12-5
|18
|Michigan
|The Wolverines only got eight points from their bench in Sunday's 75-67 loss at Minnesota. Michigan is 4-5 in its past nine games after starting the season 7-0.
|--
|11-5
|19
|Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 77-63 victory at Kansas State. The double-digit win snapped Texas Tech's two-game losing streak.
|--
|11-5
|20
|Wichita St.
|Eric Stevenson missed all eight shots he took and finished with zero points in Wednesday's 65-53 loss at Temple. The defeat snapped the Shockers' nine-game winning streak.
|--
|15-2
|21
|Memphis
|D.J. Jeffries finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 60-49 victory over Cincinnati. The Tigers are 12-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|--
|14-3
|22
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Thursday's 68-61 victory at Arizona State. That win registered as Colorado's third Quadrant 1 victory.
|--
|14-3
|23
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Wednesday's 81-78 loss at South Carolina. Kentucky now has three losses to sub-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|12-4
|24
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers.
|--
|12-5
|25
|Rutgers
|Akwasi Yeboah finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 59-50 victory over Indiana. Rutgers is 7-1 in its past eight games.
|--
|13-4
|26
|Arkansas
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished wth 30 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 75-55 victory over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks will host Kentucky on Saturday.
|--
|14-2
