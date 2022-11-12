It took five days — but there is finally movement in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because a team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings finally took a loss.
In fact, two did on Friday night.
First, Villanova lost 68-64 at Temple in a game that led to a double court-storm.
Then, Oregon lost 69-56 at home to UC Irvine in a game that was shocking considering the Ducks trailed by as many as 27 points and lost by 13 despite closing as 15.5-point favorites against Russell Turner's Anteaters.
"We got beat in every facet of the game," said Oregon coach Dana Altman. "Hustle. Toughness. A number of our practices resembled that, and I was fearful that at some point in time that might come."
That point in time did indeed come.
Because of those losses to sub-95 KenPom teams, Villanova and Oregon have been removed from Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Heading into the season, Michigan State and Saint Louis (in that order) were my last two cuts from these rankings. Using that as a guide, I've moved both into Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, if only because neither has done anything to lose their spots in my order. Michigan State is 1-1 with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona and a 64-63 final-minute loss to Gonzaga, which remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. Nothing embarrassing there. Meantime, Saint Louis is 1-0 with a 91-68 victory over Murray State. So Tom Izzo's Spartans and Travis Ford's Billikens are now No. 25 and No. 26 in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's 64-63 win over Michigan State. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|--
|2-0
|2
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 28 points and six rebounds in Friday's 102-86 win over Charleston. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Gardner-Webb.
|--
|2-0
|3
Houston
|Jarace Walker finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 81-55 win over Saint Joseph's. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Oral Roberts.
|--
|2-0
|4
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 77-52 win over Duquesne. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|--
|2-0
|5
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|2-0
|6
Arkansas
|Ricky Council IV finished with 15 points and seven assists in Friday's 74-48 win over Fordham. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State.
|--
|2-0
|7
Baylor
|Keyonte George finished with 23 points and seven assists in Friday's 87-70 win over Norfolk State. The Bears' next game is Monday against Northern Colorado.
|--
|2-0
|8
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|2-0
|9
Tennessee
|Tyreke Key finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Monday's 75-43 win over Tennessee Tech. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Colorado.
|--
|1-0
|10
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in Friday's 93-69 win over Long Beach State. The Bruins' next game is Monday against Norfolk State.
|--
|2-0
|11
Creighton
|Ryan Kalbrenner finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 96-61 win over North Dakota. The Bluejays' next game is Monday against Holy Cross.
|--
|2-0
|12
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 11 points and four steals in Thursday's 82-31 win over Houston Christian. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against Gonzaga.
|--
|2-0
|13
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 101-49 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Xavier.
|--
|2-0
|14
Auburn
|Wendell Green Jr. finished with 20 points and four assists in Friday's 67-59 win over USF. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop.
|--
|2-0
|15
TCU
|Mike Miles Jr. finished with 26 points, five assists and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Lamar. The Horned Frogs' next game is Monday against Northwestern State.
|--
|2-0
|16
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Friday's 89-42 win over Monmouth. The Cavaliers' next game is Monday against Northern Iowa.
|--
|2-0
|17
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-78 win over Southern. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah Tech.
|--
|2-0
|18
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 77-58 win over Abilene Christian. The Aggies' next game is Thursday against Murray State.
|1
|2-0
|19
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 88-83 win over Eastern Michigan. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Pitt.
|1
|2-0
|20
San Diego St
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Friday's 82-75 win over BYU. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Stanford.
|1
|2-0
|21
Alabama
|Marcus Sears finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 95-59 win over Liberty. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at South Alabama.
|2
|2-0
|22
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 63-44 win over Austin Peay. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Marquette.
|2
|2-0
|23
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes II finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in Friday's 74-62 win over SMU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday at UNLV.
|2
|2-0
|24
Ohio St.
|Zed Key finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 82-56 win over Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Illinois.
|2
|2-0
|25
Michigan St.
|Mady Sissoko finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 64-63 loss to Gonzaga. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky
|NR
|1-1
|26
Saint Louis
|Javon Pickett finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 91-68 win over Murray State. The Billikens' next game is Saturday against Evansville.
|NR
|1-0