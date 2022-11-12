It took five days — but there is finally movement in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings because a team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings finally took a loss.

In fact, two did on Friday night.

First, Villanova lost 68-64 at Temple in a game that led to a double court-storm.

Then, Oregon lost 69-56 at home to UC Irvine in a game that was shocking considering the Ducks trailed by as many as 27 points and lost by 13 despite closing as 15.5-point favorites against Russell Turner's Anteaters.

"We got beat in every facet of the game," said Oregon coach Dana Altman. "Hustle. Toughness. A number of our practices resembled that, and I was fearful that at some point in time that might come."

That point in time did indeed come.

Because of those losses to sub-95 KenPom teams, Villanova and Oregon have been removed from Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Heading into the season, Michigan State and Saint Louis (in that order) were my last two cuts from these rankings. Using that as a guide, I've moved both into Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, if only because neither has done anything to lose their spots in my order. Michigan State is 1-1 with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona and a 64-63 final-minute loss to Gonzaga, which remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. Nothing embarrassing there. Meantime, Saint Louis is 1-0 with a 91-68 victory over Murray State. So Tom Izzo's Spartans and Travis Ford's Billikens are now No. 25 and No. 26 in the Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings