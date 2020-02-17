College basketball rankings: Penn State and Maryland crack top 10 as Big Ten shines in Coaches Poll

Coaches Poll voters varied from AP Top 25 voters again this week and kept Michigan State in their poll after a 1-1 week for the Spartans that included a win at Illinois and a loss at Maryland.

As a result, Brigham Young was left out of the Coaches Poll after cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011. Instead, the Spartans (17-9, 6-6 Big Ten) stayed in at No. 25 in a sign of respect from the coaches for how brutal the Big Ten is this season.

Michigan and Illinois were left out but received 44 and 24 votes, respectively, giving the league five teams in the top 25 and seven in the top 29 in terms of votes received. Ohio State is back in the Coaches Poll at No. 24 as well following a 2-0 week with victories over Rutgers and Purdue.

Maryland rose from No. 9 to No. 7, and Penn State from No. 13 to No. 9 to complete the solid week for the Big Ten in the Coaches Poll. Michigan State's continued place in the poll comes as the Spartans have lost four of their last five games after being ranked No. 1 in the first edition of the poll released in October.

The coaches also gave a nice bump to Arizona, ranking the Wildcats No. 19 after road wins against Cal and Stanford improved their record to 18-7 (8-4 Pac 12). Arizona's return to the polls sets up a ranked showdown on Saturday with No. 16 Oregon that could bring clarity to a six-team race for the conference's regular season crown.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Baylor (21) 23-1 788 1 2 Gonzaga (11) 26-1 772 2 3 Kansas 22-3 723 3 4 San Diego St. 26-0 772 4 5 Dayton 23-2 659 6 6 Duke 22-3 652 7 7 Maryland 21-4 601 9 8 Florida State 21-4 524 8 9 Penn St. 20-5 503 13 10 Kentucky 20-5 488 12 11 Louisville 21-5 466 5 12 Auburn 22-3 398 11 13 Villanova 19-6 383 16 14 Seton Hall 18-7 355 10 15 Creighton 20-6 340 21 16 Oregon 20-6 311 18 17 Colorado 20-6 287 15 18 West Virginia 18-7 279 14 19 Marquette 17-7 171 22 20 Iowa 18-8 168 17 21 Arizona 18-7 132 NR 22 Houston 20-6 131 19 23 Butler 19-7 124 20 24 Ohio St. 17-8 79 NR 25 Michigan St 17-9 76 25

Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 59; Brigham Young 56; Michigan 44; Illinois 24; Virginia 20; LSU 16; Northern Iowa 10; Rhode Island 9; Southern Methodist 6; Oklahoma 6; St. Mary's 5; Florida 5; Rutgers 3; East Tennessee St. 3; Cincinnati 3; Stephen F. Austin 2; Wisconsin 1; Arizona State 1.