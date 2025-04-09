1 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler - from a team that finished 35-5 and advanced to the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs, Sam Houston transfer Kalifa Sakho, five-star freshman Chris Cenac Jr. and four-star freshmen Isiah Harwell and Kingston Flemings. -- 35-5

2 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Tyrese Proctor, Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster - from a team that finished 35-4 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshmen Cameron Boozer and Shelton Henderson and four-star freshmen Nikolas Khamenia and Cayden Boozer. -- 35-4

3 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top six scorers - specifically Trey Kaufman-Renn, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Daniel Jacobsen and C.J. Cox - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff. -- 24-12

4 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning five of the top 11 scorers - specifically Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway, Derrion Reed, Jarin Stevenson and Aidan Sherrell - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Miami transferJalil Bethea, Florida State transfer Tayor Bol Bowen, Bucknell transfer Noah Williamson and four-star freshmen London Jemison, Davion Hannah and Amari Allen. -- 28-9

5 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top seven scorers - specifically Solo Ball, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed and Jaylin Stewart - from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., five-star freshman Braylon Mullins and four-star freshmen Darius Adams and Eric Reibe. -- 24-11

6 UCLA This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top four scorers - specifically Tyler Bilodeau, Eric Dailey Jr. and Skyy Clark - from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class featuring New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent, Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker, Kansas City transfer Jamar Brown and San Diego transfer Steven Jamerson. -- 23-11

7 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top five scorers - specifically Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan, Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Eric Mulder, Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams and four-star freshman Jamarion Batemon. -- 25-10

8 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning four of the top eight scorers - specifically Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, Motiejus Krivas and Anthony Dell'Orso - from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshman Koa Peat and four-star freshman Dwayne Aristode. -- 24-13

9 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning seven of the top 10 scorers - specifically Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Denzel Aberdeen. Reuben Chinyelu, Sam Alexis, Urban Klavzar and Micah Handlogten - from a team that finished 36-4 and won the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star freshmen CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd. -- 36-4

10 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top 10 scorers - specifically Zuby Ejiofor, Simeon Wilcher, Vince Iwuchukwu, Jaiden Glover and Sadiku Abine Ayo - from a team that finished 31-5 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Bryce Hopkins and Arizona State transfer Joson Sanon. -- 31-5

11 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top eight scorers - specifically Roddy Gayle Jr. and L.J. Cason - from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau and four-star freshmen Trey McKenney and Winters Grady. -- 27-10

12 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning two of the top six scorers - specifically J'Vonne Hadley and James Scott - from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Isaac McKneely, Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell, Kennesaw State transfer Adrian Wooley, five-star freshman Mikel Brown and four-star freshman Sananda Fru. -- 27-8

13 Texas Tech This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning five of the top 11 scorers - specifically JT Toppin, Christian Anderson, Kevin Overton, Leon Horner and Eemeli Yalaho - from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by redshirt freshmen Marial Akuentok. -- 28-9

14 Kentucky This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top seven scorers - specifically Oteha Oweh and Brandon Garrison - from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance, Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and four-star freshmen Jasper Johnson, Malchi Moreno and Acaden Lewis. -- 24-12

15 Auburn This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top three scorers - specifically Chad Baker-Mazara and Tahaad Pettiford - from a team that finished 32-6 and advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall, JUCO transfer Abdul Bashir and four-star freshmen Sebastian Williams-Adams and Kaden Magwood. -- 32-6

16 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Richie Saunders, Dawson Baker, Keba Keita and Mihailo Boskovic - from a team that finished 26-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshman AJ Dybantsa and four-star freshmen Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess. -- 26-10

17 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning four of the top eight scorers - specifically Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears and Carson Cooper - from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star freshmen Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. -- 30-7

18 Oregon This ranking is based on the Ducks returning four of the top 10 scorers - specifically Nate Bittle, Jackson Shelstad, Kwame Evans Jr. and Jamari Phillips - from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by three-star freshman JJ Frakes. -- 25-10

19 Kansas This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers - specifically Flory Bidunga - from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Illinois transfer Tre White, Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson and five-star freshman Darryn Peterson - plus Elmarko Jackson, a former five-star prospect who missed this season with a knee injury. -- 21-13

20 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning three of the top six scorers - specifically Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver - from a team that finished 19-16 and advanced to the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by FAU transfer Matas Vokietaitis, Purdue transfer Camden Heide, Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain and four-star freshman John Clark. -- 19-16

21 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning four of the top nine scorers - specifically DJ Wagner, Karter Knox, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond III - from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. -- 22-14

22 Ohio St. This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning four of the top six scorers - specifically Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal, John Mobley Jr. and Sean Stewart - from a team that finished 17-15 and missed the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by Wright State transfer Brandon Noel, Santa Clara transfer Christoph Tilly, Indiana transfer Gabe Cupps and four-star freshmen A'mare Bynum and Dorian Jones. -- 17-15

23 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning three of the top eight scorers - specifically Felix Okpara, J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips - from a team that finished 30-8 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Vanderbilt transfer Jaylen Carey, Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie and four-star freshmen Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown. -- 30-8

24 Wisconsin This ranking is based on the Badgers returning three of the top nine scorers - specifically John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Jack Janicki - from a team that finished 27-10 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by San Diego State transfer Nick Boyd, Virginia transfer Andrew Rohde, Portland transfer Austin Rapp and four-star freshman Zach Kinziger. -- 27-10

25 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top 10 scorers - specifically Braden Huff, Ismaila Diagne and Emmanuel Innocenti - from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia transfer Jalen Warley, Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and four-star freshman Davis Fogle - plus the return of Steele Venters, who has missed the past two seasons with injuries. -- 26-9