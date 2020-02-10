College basketball rankings: Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of AP Top 25 for first time since 2017
College basketball's preseason No. 1 team tumbled all the way out of the AP Top 25 after an 0-2 week
A Michigan State team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason has dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Spartans (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) fell from No. 16 in the poll to unranked following an 0-2 week that included losses to Penn State and Michigan.
The Spartans landed at No. 16 in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's reveal of its top 16 seeds on Saturday. But that was before they lost to Michigan for their third loss in a row. The Spartans are still ranked No. 11 in the NET. That's likely because both of their losses last week were of the Quadrant 1 variety.
But it's just the second time since 1968 that a preseason No. 1 team has dropped out of the AP poll. The Spartans received 124 votes, making them the 26th team in this week's edition.
The top 10 remained unchanged except for at No. 10, where Seton Hall replaced Villanova after beating Villanova on the road.
Elsewhere, Marquette cracked the AP Top 25 at No. 18 on Monday for the first time since this season after the Golden Eagles completed a 2-0 week that included a win over Butler. Marquette's emergence into the poll and Michigan State's departure made the Big East the conference with most ranked teams this week. The league now has five ranked schools compared to four for the Big Ten.
Texas Tech (15-8, 6-4 Big 12) re-entered the poll after a two-week absence at No. 24 following victories over Oklahoma and Texas. Colorado jumped eight spots to No. 16 — it's highest ranking in the poll since the 2013-14 season — after victories over Cal and Stanford improved the Buffaloes to 19-5 (8-3 Pac-12).
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Baylor (48)
|21-1
|1,583
|1
|2
|Gonzaga (15)
|25-1
|1,546
|2
|3
|Kansas (1)
|20-3
|1,450
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|24-0
|1,546
|4
|5
|Louisville
|21-3
|1,331
|5
|6
|Dayton
|21-2
|1,255
|6
|7
|Duke
|20-3
|1,211
|7
|8
|Florida State
|20-3
|1,170
|8
|9
|Maryland
|19-4
|1,057
|9
|10
|Seton Hall
|18-5
|1,013
|12
|11
|Auburn
|21-2
|998
|11
|12
|Kentucky
|18-5
|853
|15
|13
|Penn State
|18-5
|787
|22
|14
|West Virginia
|18-5
|721
|13
|15
|Villanova
|17-6
|581
|10
|16
|Colorado
|19-5
|567
|24
|17
|Oregon
|18-6
|497
|14
|18
|Marquette
|17-6
|425
|NR
|19
|Butler
|18-6
|414
|19
|20
|Houston
|19-5
|402
|25
|21
|Iowa
|17-7
|374
|17
|22
|Illinois
|16-7
|235
|20
|23
|Creighton
|18-6
|213
|21
|24
|Texas Tech
|15-8
|169
|NR
|25
|LSU
|17-6
|160
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1
