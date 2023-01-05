Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchier and Nate Watson.

It was an awesome achievement.

But none of those players -- literally zero starters -- returned to the Friars this season, which is why Providence was picked to finish fifth in the Big East behind Creighton, Xavier, Villanova and UConn. Obviously, there's still a lot left in this season; things could go many different ways. But let the record show that, as of Thursday morning, Providence is alone atop the Big East standings with a 5-0 league mark after Wednesday night's 73-61 victory over a UConn team that received 20 first-place votes in last week's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Amazing.

Providence is now 13-3 and on an eight-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game with St. John's.The Friars are being led by Bryce Hopkins — a 6-foot-7 wing whom John Calipari only played 6.4 minutes per game last season at Kentucky. Hopkins is now averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game at Providence and has established himself as a candidate for Big East Player of the Year.

What did Cooley see that Calipari didn't?

Who knows?

But Hopkins' emergence as one of college basketball's best players is among the reasons Providence has jumped to No. 20 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 10 TCU 10 Duke Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Tramon Mark finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's The Cougars' next game is Thursday against SMU. -- 14-1 2 Purdue Purdue missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 65-64 loss to Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Ohio State. 1 13-1 3 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington. 1 13-1 4 Kansas Dajuan Harris finished with 18 points and three assists in Tuesday's 75-72 win at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at West Virginia. 1 13-1 5 UConn UConn shot just 36.5% from the field in Wednesday's 73-61 loss at Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Creighton. 3 14-2 6 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 111-88 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Francisco. -- 12-3 7 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-62 win over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky. -- 12-2 8 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-53 win over Mississippi State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at South Carolina. -- 12-2 9 UCLA Adem Bona finished with 18 points and three blocks in Sunday's 74-49 win at Washington. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against USC. -- 13-2 10 Indiana Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa. 1 10-3 11 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win over UConn. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday at Villanova. 1 12-3 12 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 36 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 116-103 win at Texas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Baylor. 1 13-1 13 TCU Mike Miles Jr. finished with 33 points and four assists in Wednesday's 88-87 win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. 10 13-1 14 Texas Texas allowed Kansas State to shoot 60.0% from the field in Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Wildcats. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. -- 12-2 15 Wisconsin Steven Crowl finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-60 win over Minnesota. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Illinois. -- 11-2 16 Miami Miami missed 27 of the 32 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Boston College. 6 13-2 17 Virginia Virginia squandered a 13-point lead in Tuesday's 68-65 loss at Pitt. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Syracuse. -- 10-3 18 Arkansas Ricky Council IV finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 74-68 win over Missouri. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday at Auburn. 2 12-2 19 Missouri Missouri squandered a 17-point lead in Wednesday's 74-68 loss at Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt. -- 12-2 20 Providence Bryce Hopkins finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 73-61 win over UConn. The Friars' next game is Saturday against St. John's. NR 13-3 21 Ohio St. Brice Sensabaugh finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Purdue. -- 10-3 22 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at Wyoming. -- 11-3 23 Iowa St. Caleb Grill finished with 20 points and four steals in Wednesday's 63-60 win at Oklahoma. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at TCU. 1 11-2 24 Marquette Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 96-85 win at St. John's. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Georgetown. 1 12-4 25 Baylor Baylor squandered a 17-point lead in Wednesday's 88-87 loss to TCU. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Kansas State. 7 10-4 26 Duke Duke suffered its most lopsided defeat since 1978 in Wednesday's 84-60 loss at NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Boston College. 10 11-4

IN: Providence | OUT: Illinois