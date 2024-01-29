North Carolina is on a 10-game winning streak and rolling. Tennessee has legitimate Final Four potential. Kentucky's ceiling remains sky high. But with the 12th week of this season officially in the books, it's becoming increasingly clear that three teams have kind of separated from the rest of the sport in terms of creating bodies of work that will eventually shape the way the 2024 NCAA Tournament is seeded.
Those teams are Purdue, UConn and Houston.
All three won this weekend — Purdue 68-60 at Rutgers, UConn 99-56 over Xavier, and Houston 74-52 over Kansas State. The Boilermakers, Huskies and Cougars are now the only three teams in the country with at least six Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of the first quadrant. That's why they remain No. 1 (Purdue), No. 2 (UConn) and No. 3 (Houston) in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"We were really overwhelmed," Xavier coach Sean Miller said following Sunday's 43-point loss to UConn, and boy was he right.
The Huskies won the first half by 26 and the second by 17. They shot 58.5% from the field and 58.6% from 3-point range while holding Xavier to 34.4% shooting. They. Were. Awesome. They. Are. Awesome. Which is why, as I've previously noted multiple times, I have no issue with UConn being No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll even though I do not have UConn No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. The job Dan Hurley is doing is amazing, and he'd get my vote for National Coach of the Year right now because of the way he lost three of the top six scorers from a national championship team and immediately built another national championship contender.
Let the record show I'm a big believer in UConn — it's just that I'm also a big believer in Purdue, and that Purdue's body of work is slightly better than UConn's.
Slightly.
Both are 7-2 in Quadrant 1 with zero additional losses. But Purdue does have two more Q2 wins than the Huskies, and Purdue also has five wins over teams ranked in the top 25 of the NET while UConn only has two. These are minor differences, I acknowledge. But they are the differences that have Purdue atop the Top 25 And 1 for the 19th consecutive morning.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-60 win at Rutgers. The Boilermakers' net game is Wednesday against Northwestern.
|--
|19-2
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 22 points and four assists in Sunday's 99-55 win over Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Providence.
|--
|18-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 17 points and three assists in Saturday's 74-52 win over Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Monday at Texas.
|--
|18-2
|4
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 75-68 win at Florida State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|17-3
|5
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-62 win at Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina.
|--
|15-4
|6
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Friday's 81-66 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|--
|16-4
|7
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|16-4
|8
Kansas
|--
|16-4
|9
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-84 win at Boise State. The Aggies next game is Tuesday against San Jose State.
|--
|18-2
|10
Marquette
|Oso Ighodaro finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-57 win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Villanova.
|--
|15-5
|11
Duke
The Blue Devils' next game is Monday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|15-4
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 69-64 loss at Richmond. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against George Washington.
|--
|16-3
|13
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Butler.
|--
|16-5
|14
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 36 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against California.
|--
|15-5
|15
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 85-84 win at Oklahoma. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at TCU.
|--
|16-3
|16
Baylor
|JaKobe Walter was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 105-102 loss to TCU. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|--
|14-5
|17
Auburn
|K.D. Johnson was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 64-58 loss at Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|16-4
|18
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 63-57 win at Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|15-4
|19
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|15-5
|20
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 70-62 win over Indiana. The Illini's next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|15-5
|21
New Mexico
|Jaelen House finished with 21 points and six steals in Sunday's 89-55 win over Nevada. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Boise State.
|--
|18-3
|22
San Diego St.
|Lamont Butler finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 81-65 win over Wyoming. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at Colorado State.
|--
|16-4
|23
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 21 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-88 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Georgia.
|--
|14-6
|24
South Carolina
|B.J. Mack finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-64 win over Missouri. The Gamecocks' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.
|--
|17-3
|25
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 105-102 win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|15-5
|26
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum was 2 of 11 from the field in Saturday's 85-84 loss to Texas Tech. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|--
|15-5