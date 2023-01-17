Purdue's Zach Edey spent the first 17 games of this season establishing himself as the far-and-away leader to eventually be named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year. On Monday, the 7-foot-4 center further enhanced his candidacy by taking 26 shots, making 13 of them and finishing with 32 points and 17 rebounds in the Boilermakers' 64-63 win at Michigan State.
Yes, Edey literally scored half of Purdue's points, including the final two with 2.0 seconds remaining that turned a one-point deficit into a one-point lead and proved to be the game-winner. He is now averaging a Big Ten-best 21.9 points, a Big Ten-best 13.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game.
"He opens up a lot for us," said Purdue coach Matt Painter.
Indeed, he does.
Edey's incredible play is the main reason Purdue is 17-1 overall, 6-1 in the Big Ten and on a four-game winning streak heading into Thursday's game at Minnesota. For what it's worth, KenPom.com now projects the Boilermakers to be favorites in every remaining game between now and Selection Sunday -- and to ultimately win the Big Ten regular-season championship by three games. If it goes down that way, it would represent the fourth Big Ten regular-season championship of Painter's career. He also won the league title in 2010, 2017 and 2019.
Purdue remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Houston is No. 1 for the 15th consecutive morning. Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are scheduled to play Tuesday night at Tulane.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 31 points and four assists in Wednesday's 83-77 win over USF. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Tulane.
|--
|17-1
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 64-63 win at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Minnesota.
|--
|17-1
|3
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 62-60 win over Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Kansas State.
|--
|16-1
|4
Alabama
|Brandon Miller finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 106-66 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|15-2
|5
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 115-75 win over Portland. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Loyola Marymount.
|--
|16-3
|6
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 68-54 win over Colorado. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at Arizona State.
|--
|16-2
|7
Xavier
|Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 80-76 win over Marquette. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at DePaul.
|--
|15-3
|8
Texas
|Marcus Carr finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 72-70 win over Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State.
|--
|15-2
|9
TCU
|Emanuel Miller finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-68 win over Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|14-3
|10
Kansas St.
|Kansas State missed 15 of the 21 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 82-68 loss at TCU. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Kansas.
|--
|15-2
|11
Tennessee
|Tennessee missed 18 of the 21 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 63-56 loss to Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|14-3
|12
Iowa St.
|Iowa State's Caleb Grill missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 62-60 loss at Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against Texas.
|--
|13-3
|13
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 67-58 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|13-3
|14
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Ducks to shoot 53.1% from the field in Saturday's 87-68 loss at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against USC.
|--
|15-3
|15
UConn
|UConn allowed St. John's to shoot 51.7% from the field in Sunday's 85-74 loss to the Red Storm. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|15-4
|16
Marquette
|Marquette missed 18 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 80-76 loss at Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Providence.
|--
|14-5
|17
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished 16 points and two assists in Saturday's 74-58 win over Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday at Texas Tech.
|--
|12-5
|18
NC State
|Terquavian Smith finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 overtime win over Miami. The Wolfpacks' next game is Tuesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|14-4
|19
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Syracuse. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Duke.
|--
|15-3
|20
Providence
|Providence missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 73-67 loss at Creighton. The Friars' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|14-4
|21
FAU
|Nicholas Boyd finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 76-62 win at Western Kentucky. The Owls' next game is Thursday at UTSA.
|--
|17-1
|22
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-63 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|14-3
|23
Illinois
|Matthew Mayer finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 78-60 win at Minnesota. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Indiana.
|--
|13-5
|24
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 78-61 win at San Francisco. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Pepperdine.
|--
|16-4
|25
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 72-64 win over Duke. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Wake Forest.
|--
|15-3
|26
Duke
|Duke missed 17 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 72-64 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Miami.
|--
|13-5