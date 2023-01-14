Purdue beat Nebraska 73-55 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the season. The 18-point victory doubled as Matt Painter's 400th career win at Purdue, making him just the fifth Big Ten coach in history to win 400 games at one school. The others are Lou Henson (Illinois), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Gene Keady (Purdue) and Bob Knight (Indiana).

"[Painter is] one of the best in the business, and he does such a phenomenal job recruiting to his system," said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. "And he learned from a great one -- Gene Keady. I'm happy for him. Not happy he got his 400th against me, but happy for him."

More than two months into this season, it continues to look like Painter's 18th team at Purdue could end up being his best. The Boilermakers are sitting alone atop the Big Ten standings with a 5-1 league mark and merely a 65-64 loss to Rutgers away from being 17-0 thanks largely thanks to the play of Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 center who is averaging 21.3 points and 13.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game. He's widely considered to be the leading candidate to eventually be named the CBS Sports National Player of the Year.

Fletcher Loyer was the star against Nebraska, though.

The freshman guard took 12 3-pointers, made six of them and finished with 27 points and three assists. He's now averaging 13.2 points for a Purdue team that KenPom.com is projecting to win the Big Ten by multiple games.

"Every time [Loyer] shoots it, we think it's going in," said Purdue forward Mason Gillis. "So we want him taking those open shots."

Purdue remains No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Boilermakers are scheduled to return to the court Monday when they play at Michigan State.

