Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll released Monday after earning 35 of a possible 61 first-place votes. It marks the first time in program history Purdue is No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

It's the fifth time in as many calendar years the Boilermakers, who return All-American guard Braden Smith and All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn from a team that won 24 games last season, have ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. They last held the top spot in January 2024 for a two-week stint before going on to finish as the national runner-up.

Each of the now 14 times Purdue has ranked No. 1 in school history have come under coach Matt Painter, who first led them to a No. 1 ranking in December 2021. That unprecedented success has come during what has been one of the most successful stints in program history, with Purdue's 134 wins over the last five seasons tied for the fourth-most among all college basketball teams.

Preseason No. 1 teams have struggled in recent years to meet lofty expectations, though: The last two preseason No. 1 teams (Kansas) failed to make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and the 2022-23 preseason No. 1 team (North Carolina) became the first-ever to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely.

In total, four teams -- Purdue, Houston, Florida and UConn, which are ranked Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively -- earned at least one first-place vote. Houston earned the second-most with 16 while Florida, the reigning national champion, earned the third-most with eight. UConn received two first-place votes.

Below is the preseason AP Top 25 along with takeaways from the poll.

Preseason AP Top 25

1. Purdue (35)

2. Houston (16)

3. Florida (8)

4. UConn (2)

5. St. John's

6. Duke

7. Michigan

8. BYU

9. Kentucky

10. Texas Tech

11. Louisville

12. UCLA

13. Arizona

14. Arkansas

15. Alabama

16. Iowa State

17. Illinois

18. Tennessee

19. Kansas

20. Auburn

21. Gonzaga

22. Michigan State

23. Creighton

24. Wisconsin

25. North Carolina



Others receiving votes: NC State 101, Oregon 98, San Diego St. 74, Texas 35, Ohio St. 23, Kansas St 13, Mississippi 11, Southern Cal 10, Missouri 8, Washington 7, Vanderbilt 7, Iowa 6, Boise St. 4, Mississippi St. 3, VCU 2, Virginia 2, Saint Mary's 2, Indiana 1, Oklahoma 1, Baylor 1.

Purdue the top dog

Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance last season that ended in a loss to eventual national runner-up Houston, Purdue owns its highest preseason ranking and bests its previous record set in the 1987-88 preseason when it was No. 1 under coach Gene Keady.

"We are obviously excited to get the season going and being ranked No. 1 in the preseason is a great indicator of what we feel this team can accomplish," Painter told the AP. "But the goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year. We're thrilled that people think this highly of our team, but there is a long ways to go and a lot of work to do to reach that goal in April."

Preseason No. 1 struggles

Over the last 10 full seasons, there have been more first-weekend NCAA Tournament losses by a preseason No. 1 team (four) than Final Four appearances (three). During that stretch there have also been two national runner-ups – Gonzaga in 2020-21 and North Carolina in 2015-16 – and zero national champions.

The last preseason No. 1 team to win the national title was North Carolina in 2008-09.

Still, preseason No. 1 teams have largely succeeded, even if it hasn't directly correlated to championships. Since that UNC team in 2008-09, preseason No. 1s have averaged 28.4 wins and 7.4 losses. Three of those teams have finished as national runner-up, and six have won 30 or more games.

Season Team Final record NCAA Tournament finish 2025-26 Purdue TBD TBD 2024-25 Kansas 21-13 First round loss 2023-24 Kansas 23-11 Second round loss 2022-23 North Carolina 20-13 Missed NCAA Tournament 2021-22 Gonzaga 28-4 Sweet 16 loss 2020-21 Gonzaga 31-1 National runner-up 2019-20 Michigan State 22-9 Covid - no NCAA Tournament 2018-19 Kansas 26-10 Second round loss 2017-18 Duke 29-8 Elite Eight loss 2016-17 Duke 28-9 Second round loss 2015-16 North Carolina 33-7 National runner-up 2014-15 Kentucky 38-1 Final Four loss 2013-14 Kentucky 29-11 National runner-up 2012-13 Indiana 29-7 Sweet 16 loss 2011-12 North Carolina 32-6 Elite Eight loss 2010-11 Duke 32-5 Sweet 16 loss 2009-10 Kansas 33-3 Second round loss 2008-09 North Carolina 34-4 National champions

Houston hot on Purdue's tail

With 16 first-place votes and a No. 2 ranking, Houston matches a program record for its highest preseason standing in the AP Top 25, tying its preseason No. 2 ranking set in 1967-68 on a team led by Elvin Hayes. (In that era, the AP poll consisted of just 10 teams before later expanding to 25 in the 1980s.)

Houston set a program record with 35 wins last season and finished as the national runner-up to Florida.

Reigning champion Florida leads SEC

The SEC's record-setting 2024-25 season that saw its member base earn 14 NCAA Tournament bids and culminated with Florida's national championship is off to a hot start for its encore. The SEC has six teams in the AP poll, which is tied for the most with the Big 12 and Big Ten.

Florida leads that group with a No. 3 ranking, and Kentucky is also in the top 10 at No. 9.

Arkansas (No. 14), Alabama (No. 15), Tennessee (No. 18) and Auburn (No. 20) round out the SEC's representation.