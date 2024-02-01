Purdue has been in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll for 29 straight weeks. The Boilermakers started 2023 ranked No. 1. The Boilermakers started 2024 ranked No. 1. Simply put: few programs, and arguably none, have been as consistently great over the past two regular seasons as the reigning Big Ten champs.
Northwestern is always a challenge, though. It was true again Wednesday night.
Final score: Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 in overtime.
The Boilermakers shot 57.9% from the field en route to their sixth consecutive victory -- but it didn't come easily. Northwestern took them to overtime for the second time this season. Even though Purdue is 46-7 over the past two regular seasons, it's just 1-2 against Northwestern in that stretch. And Northwestern coach Chris Collins clearly believes that record could be 0-3 if Purdue didn't shoot 38 more free throws than his Wildcats did Wednesday.
"I'm not going to go into the officiating; we have great officiating," Collins said during his postgame press conference following a colorful ejection from the contest. "I just don't know if I've ever seen a box score like that."
Controversial or not, the OT win pushed Purdue to 20-2 overall and 9-2 in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are 7-2 in Quadrant 1 and 13-2 inside the first two quadrants, making them the sport's only team with at least seven Q1 wins, more than 11 wins inside the first two quadrants and zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. That's among the reasons Purdue remains No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 22nd consecutive day.
Next up is a good one.
Purdue will travel to Wisconsin this weekend for a Sunday showdown on CBS between the schools sitting at first and second in the Big Ten standings. Wisconsin is only three spots behind Purdue at No. 4 in the Top 25 And 1 but still has one big test before hosting Matt Painter's program: Thursday night's game at Nebraska, a place Purdue actually lost last month.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 105-96 win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-2
|2
UConn
|Stephon Castle finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 74-65 wn over Providence. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|19-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 25 points and four assists in Monday's 76-72 win at Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|19-2
|4
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Friday's 81-66 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|--
|16-4
|5
N. Carolina
|Cormac Ryan was 3 of 14 from the field in Tuesday's 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Duke.
|--
|17-4
|6
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|16-4
|7
Kansas
|K.J. Adams finished with 16 points and six assists in Tuesday's 83-54 win over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|17-4
|8
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler was 0 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 63-59 loss to South Carolina. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|15-5
|9
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 82-61 win over San Jose State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at San Diego State.
|--
|19-2
|10
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 32 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 85-80 win at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|16-5
|11
Duke
|Jeremy Roach finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 77-67 win at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at North Carolina.
|--
|16-4
|12
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-61 win over George Washington. The Flyers' next game is Friday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|17-3
|13
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 85-62 win over DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Friday against Butler.
|--
|16-5
|14
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 36 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against California.
|--
|15-5
|15
South Carolina
|Ta'Lon Cooper finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-59 win at Tennessee. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|18-3
|16
Baylor
|Langston Love finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 77-69 win at UCF. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|15-5
|17
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 21 points and four assists in Wednesday's 81-54 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|17-4
|18
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win over Texas. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|1
|15-5
|19
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-75 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Nebraska.
|1
|16-5
|20
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 85-76 win at Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Mississippi State.
|2
|15-6
|21
TCU
|Trevian Tennyson finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 85-78 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|2
|16-5
|22
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech was outscored 24-10 at the free throw line in Tuesday's 85-78 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|2
|16-4
|23
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-53 win at Kansas State. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at UCF.
|2
|16-5
|24
Colo. St.
|Nique Clifford finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 win over San Diego State. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Fresno State.
|2
|16-5
|25
Ole Miss
|Jaylen Murray finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 86-82 win over Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|NR
|18-3
|26
Indiana St.
|Isaiah Swope finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-72 win at Belmont. The Sycamores' next game is Saturday against Drake.
|NR
|19-3