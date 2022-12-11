Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody.

They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard.

They're really good.

Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's when Alabama rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to record a 71-65 victory inside the Fertitta Center that qualifies as a monster Quadrant-1 win on the road.

"This is one of those character-wins that shows that our guys are going to keep fighting no matter what the score is," Oats said. "We could have easily given up [when we were] down 15. The start of the second half wasn't great. [But] we made some changes with the bench guys, hung in there, kept clawing away at the lead, [and we were] finally able to take the lead. And then we pulled away from them."

The most remarkable aspect of Alabama's improbable win was how the Crimson Tide recorded it without getting a single made-basket from their leading scorer, Brandon Miller. The five-star freshman took eight shots and missed all eight of them. Regardless, Alabama was able to secure a second victory in a 14-day span over a team ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Two Sundays ago, Alabama beat then-No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes.

"Not sure how many teams get the chance to play two No. 1 teams in non-conference, let alone beat them," Oats said. "But I think that it shows where we've gotten this program to [and] that we can play with anyone in the country, at this point."

Alabama is up to No. 4 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — one spot behind the only team that's topped the Crimson Tide this season, No. 3 UConn. Purdue replaces Houston as the new No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. Virginia is now No. 2. Houston is now No. 5.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 7 Arizona 13 Illinois Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 65-62 win at Nebraska. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Davidson. 1 10-0 2 Virginia Jayden Gardner finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 55-50 win over James Madison. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 17 against Houston. 1 8-0 3 UConn Donovan Clingan finished with21 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 114-61 win over Long Island University. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Butler. 1 11-0 4 Alabama Noah Clowney had 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-65 win over Houston. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday vs. Memphis. 4 8-1 5 Houston Houston missed 10 of the 13 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 71-65 loss to Alabama. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina A&T. 4 9-1 6 Texas Chrstian Bishop finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 88-43 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Longhorns' next game is Monday against Rice. -- 7-1 7 Arkansas Ricky Council IV finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 88-78 win over Oklahoma. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Bradley. -- 9-1 8 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie. 7 8-1 9 Miss. St. Tolu Smith finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 82-52 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs' next game is Sunday at Minnesota. -- 8-0 10 Indiana Indiana allowed Arizona to shoot 49.2% from the field in Saturday's 89-65 loss to the Wildcats. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 8-2 11 Baylor Keyonte George finished with 22 points and six assists in Tuesday's 80-57 win over Tarleton State. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Washington State. -- 7-2 12 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 77-60 win over Washington. The Zags' next game is Monday against Northern Illinois. -- 7-3 13 Maryland Maryland finished with 14 turnovers and nine assists in Tuesday's 64-59 loss at Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday against Tennessee. -- 8-1 14 Kentucky Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 69-59 win over Yale. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against UCLA. -- 7-2 15 Tennessee Tyreke Key finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 84-49 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Sunday against Maryland. 1 8-1 16 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 95-67 win at Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Indiana. 1 9-1 17 Duke Dariq Whitehead finished with 15 points and two assists in Saturday's 82-55 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 at Wake Forest. 1 10-2 18 Illinois Illinois allowed Penn State to shoot 50% from the field in Saturday's 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Alabama A&M. 13 7-3 19 UCLA Jaylen Clark finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-64 win over Denver. The Bruins' next game is Wednesday at Maryland. -- 8-2 20 Marquette Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-78 win over North Carolina Central. The Golden Eagles' next game is Sunday at Notre Dame. 3 7-3 21 Ohio St. Zed Key finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 67-66 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes' next game is Dec. 17 against North Carolina. 3 7-2 22 Texas Tech Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-71 win over Nicholls. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Washington. 3 6-2 23 Wisconsin Chucky Hepburn finished with 13 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 64-59 win over Maryland. The Badgers' next game is Sunday at Iowa. 3 7-2 24 Xavier Souley Boum finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 win at Cincinnati. The Musketeers' next game is Tuesday against Southern. NR 7-3 25 West Virginia Emmitt Matthews finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 81-70 win over UAB. The Mountaineers' next game is Dec. 18 against Buffalo. NR 8-2 26 Miami (Fla.) Jordan Miller finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over NC State. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against St. Francis. NR 10-1

IN: Xavier, West Virginia, Miami

OUT: Auburn, San Diego State, Creighton