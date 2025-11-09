If you're a regular reader of the Top 25 And 1, or a consistent listener of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, you likely know that I locked-in on St. John's as the preseason No. 1 back in April and never budged a bit.

Did I consider it?



Yes, I considered it -- in part because the coach, Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Rick Pitino, went from calling Ian Jackson his program's "next great point" to identifying somebody completely different as the program's starting point guard, more specifically somebody (Oziyah Sellers) who had never really played point guard at this level in any sort of meaningful way.

None of it was encouraging.

Regardless, I stuck with the Red Storm -- perhaps out of stubbornness, I admit. And, to be clear, I still won't be surprised to see them accomplish absolutely anything there is to accomplish because they still have one of the best coaches in the world and one of the most-talented (and expensive) rosters in the sport. But, all of that acknowledged, things clearly aren't off to a great start, evidence being that St. John's is now 1-1 through two games this season following Saturday's 103-96 loss to Alabama inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

"They were a better basketball team than we were tonight," Pitino said afterward. "We could not guard them off the dribble."

Circling back, if you're following along, the player Pitino once called his "next great point" not only didn't start at point guard against Alabama, he didn't start at all. Instead, Jackson came off of the Red Storm's bench, missed most of the shots he took and only played 23 minutes in a game the Red Storm trailed by 12 points and eventually lost by seven.

Again, not encouraging.

But it's a super-long season! So there's plenty of time for Pitino to figure things out! But, in the meantime, the Red Storm are down to No. 11 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue is the new No. 1. Alabama is up to No. 10. Those developments caused UCLA, Kentucky, Iowa State, Louisville and Illinois to all drop one spot each in these rankings, no fault of their own.

Top 25 And 1 rankings