There is a familiar face atop the Coaches Poll released Monday. Following Purdue's 92-84 win over previous top-ranked Arizona, the Boilermakers jumped three spots to move back to No. 1 ranking for the second time this season.

Purdue occupied the No. 1 ranking for one week following an impressive showing at the Maui Invitational. The Boilermakers during that week recorded ranked wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette in the championship game to move up as the consensus top-ranked team.

In the Boilermakers' lone week as the No. 1 team, they fell on the road to Northwestern — opening the door for previously undefeated Arizona to jump to the top spot. Purdue is 4-0 against Top 25 opponents this week and also holds a nonconference win over Alabama.

The Boilermakers also moved up to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

Kansas maintained its No. 2 ranking following a gritty 75-71 road win against Indiana. The Jayhawks trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half of play before storming back in the final moments to avoid the upset.

Kentucky moved up six spots to No. 9 following a win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic as the Wildcats recorded a near wire-to-wire win over a top-10 opponent ahead of their matchup with in-state rival Louisville on Thursday.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Auburn 60; Miami 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1;