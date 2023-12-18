Purdue moved up two spots to the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday after knocking off previous unbeaten Arizona. The 92-84 win over the Wildcats on Saturday moved the Boilermakers back to the top-ranked spot after Arizona occupied that place the last two weeks.

The Boilermakers previously moved up to the No. 1 ranking after an impressive showing at the Maui Invitational that included wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette to solidify their spot as the undisputed top-ranked team.

Following an upset loss to Northwestern on Dec. 1, the Boilermakers fell from the top spot. Purdue is 4-0 against Top 25 opponents and also holds a nonconference win over Alabama.

Kansas is No. 2 following a gritty road win against Indiana. The Jayhawks trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half of play before storming back in the final moments to survive with a 75-71 victory. Kansas, Arizona and Purdue have been the three teams to sit at the top of the Top 25 poll this season.

Houston moved up one spot to No. 3 and Arizona dropped to No. 4.

Kentucky moved up five spots to No. 9 following a 87-83 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. The Wildcats recorded a near wire-to-wire win over a top-10 opponent ahead of their matchup with in-state rival Louisville on Thursday.

Oklahoma and Tennessee were two of the biggest risers in the poll and moved up four spots to enter the top 10. UNC, Creighton and Gonzaga all fell out of the top 10 following a loss. Clemson dropped five spots to No. 18 after losing its first game of the season to Memphis.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (48)

2. Kansas (6)

3. Houston (8)

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Marquette

7. Oklahoma

8. Tennessee

9. Kentucky

10. Baylor

11. North Carolina

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. FAU

15. Gonzaga

16. Colorado State

17. BYU

18. Clemson

19. Texas

20. James Madison

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Memphis

24. Wisconsin

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Miami 97, Auburn 87, Colorado 84, Utah 37, Iowa St. 24, Ohio St. 12, Michigan St. 10, TCU 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Northwestern 5, Providence 5, Alabama 3, Dayton 3, Nevada 3, New Mexico 2, Grand Canyon 2, Washington 2, Saint Joseph's 2, South Carolina 1, Mississippi St. 1.