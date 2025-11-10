The Associated Press Top 25 poll will update later Monday, at which point Purdue is expected to remain No. 1 for the second straight week. Houston should still be No. 2, which means the top two teams in the AP poll and CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings are exactly the same.

Will Purdue still be No. 1 a week from today?

It's impossible to know for sure. But, if you're curious, remaining No. 1 will likely require a big performance Thursday, because that's when the Boilermakers are scheduled to play at Alabama. Put another way, Purdue will lose its No. 1 ranking this week unless it wins a road game against a team that just won a road game at St. John's.

That's a big ask, as they say.

How big?

Consider that even though Purdue will have a No. 1 next to its name Thursday, this could be one of the rare occasions in the sport when the No. 1 team in the country is actually an underdog in the game. KenPom.com's current projected score for that matchup is Alabama 86, Purdue 85.

The Boilermakers enter the week 2-0 with the two victories coming by an average of 20.5 points. They beat Evansville by 31 and Oakland by 10. Fletcher Loyer is averaging a team-high 22.5 points per game. And, if you're keeping track, CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year Braden Smith is averaging 10.0 assists per contest, meaning, at this pace, without missing any games, he would break Bobby Hurley's all-time assist record 30 games from now.

