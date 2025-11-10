College basketball rankings: Purdue remains No. 1 after wild week with first major test just days away
The Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
The Associated Press Top 25 poll will update later Monday, at which point Purdue is expected to remain No. 1 for the second straight week. Houston should still be No. 2, which means the top two teams in the AP poll and CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings are exactly the same.
Will Purdue still be No. 1 a week from today?
It's impossible to know for sure. But, if you're curious, remaining No. 1 will likely require a big performance Thursday, because that's when the Boilermakers are scheduled to play at Alabama. Put another way, Purdue will lose its No. 1 ranking this week unless it wins a road game against a team that just won a road game at St. John's.
That's a big ask, as they say.
How big?
Consider that even though Purdue will have a No. 1 next to its name Thursday, this could be one of the rare occasions in the sport when the No. 1 team in the country is actually an underdog in the game. KenPom.com's current projected score for that matchup is Alabama 86, Purdue 85.
The Boilermakers enter the week 2-0 with the two victories coming by an average of 20.5 points. They beat Evansville by 31 and Oakland by 10. Fletcher Loyer is averaging a team-high 22.5 points per game. And, if you're keeping track, CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year Braden Smith is averaging 10.0 assists per contest, meaning, at this pace, without missing any games, he would break Bobby Hurley's all-time assist record 30 games from now.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 20 points and nine assists in Friday's 87-77 win over Oakland. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Alabama.
|--
|2-0
|2
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and three assists in Saturday's 65-48 win over Towson. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Oakland.
|--
|2-0
|3
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 98-53 win over Holy Cross. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Delaware.
|--
|2-0
|4
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 110-47 win over UMass Lowell. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Columbia.
|--
|2-0
|5
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 18 points and three assists in Friday's 93-67 win over Utah Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Northern Arizona.
|--
|2-0
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 104-64 win over North Florida. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Florida State.
|--
|1-1
|7
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Friday's 98-77 win over Sam Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Illinois.
|--
|2-0
|8
Michigan
|Morez Johnson finished with 24 points and three assists in Monday's 121-78 win over Oakland. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|--
|1-0
|9
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 25 points and five assists in Saturday's 95-54 win over Western Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Army.
|--
|2-0
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 25 points and three assists in Saturday's 103-96 win at St. John's. The Crimson Tide's next game is Thursday against Purdue.
|--
|2-0
|11
St. John's
|Joson Sanon was 1-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 103-96 loss to Alabama. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against William & Mary.
|--
|1-1
|12
UCLA
|Xavier Booker finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Friday's 74-63 win over Pepperdine. The Bruins' next game is Monday against West Georgia.
|--
|2-0
|13
Kentucky
|Malachi Moreno finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 107-59 win over Valparaiso. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|2-0
|14
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 102-62 win over Grambling. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Mississippi State.
|--
|2-0
|15
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 106-70 win over Jackson State. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|2-0
|16
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 113-70 win over Florida Gulf Coast. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|2-0
|17
Michigan St.
|Cam Ward finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 69-66 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against San Jose State.
|--
|2-0
|18
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 67-63 win over Rice. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota State.
|--
|2-0
|19
Arkansas
|Trevon Brazile was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 69-66 loss at Michigan State. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|1-1
|20
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 83-68 win over Oklahoma. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Creighton.
|--
|2-0
|21
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win over Kansas. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Radford.
|--
|2-0
|22
Kansas
|Melvin Council Jr. was 2-of-11 from the field in Friday's 87-74 loss at North Carolina. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie.
|--
|1-1
|23
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 95-56 win over Northern Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Florida.
|--
|2-0
|24
Auburn
|Keyshawn Hall finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 95-57 win over Merrimack. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Wofford.
|--
|2-0
|25
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 25 points and two steals in Friday's 97-72 win over Northern Illinois. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Ball State.
|--
|2-0
|26
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 86-65 win over UL Monroe. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Memphis.
|--
|2-0