Purdue played Wednesday night without Zach Edey for the first time this season because the leading candidate for National Player of the Year is battling the flu. That's not ideal. But the Boilermakers still recorded another easy victory and remained undefeated.
Final score: Purdue 74, New Orleans 53.
So the Boilermakers are now 12-0 with wins over Gonzaga, Duke, West Virginia and Marquette. They remain No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
"Obviously Zach's not feeling well," said Purdue coach Matt Painter. "Hopefully he gets some rest and gets better -- and he can go on the 29th."
That's Dec. 29, when Purdue will close the nonconference portion of its schedule with a game against Florida A&M inside Mackey Arena, where the Boilermakers have won 19 consecutive contests against non-league opponents and sold out 48 consecutive games. After that projected victory, Purdue will restart its Big Ten schedule with games against Rutgers (home) and Ohio State (away) in the first week of January.
Purdue was able to handle New Orleans with few issues thanks in part to a big performance from Trey Kaufman-Renn, a redshirt freshman who missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in November 2021. The 6-foot-9 forward came off the bench, took 10 shots, made eight of them and finished with a career-high 24 points against the Privateers. He's now averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game as a quality rotation piece who provides depth in the frontcourt.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 24 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-53 win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers' next game is Dec. 29 against Florida A&M.
|--
|12-0
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|--
|13-0
|3
Houston
|Ja'Vier Francis finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-44 win over McNeese State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Tulsa.
|--
|12-1
|4
Arizona
|Kerr Kriisa finished with 18 points and two steals in Tuesday's 85-64 win over Montana State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Morgan State.
|--
|11-1
|5
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-62 win over Indiana. The Jayhawks' next game is Thursday against Harvard.
|--
|10-1
|6
Texas
|Arterio Morris finished with 25 points and one assist in Wednesday's 100-72 win over Louisiana. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|10-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.
|--
|10-3
|8
Alabama
|Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|10-2
|9
Arkansas
|Jalen Graham finished with 16 points and two steals in Wednesday's 85-51 win over UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|11-1
|10
Virginia
|Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Albany.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|9-2
|12
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 86-44 win over Austin Peay. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|10-2
|13
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished iwth 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-54 win over UC Davis. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 30 at Washington State.
|--
|11-2
|14
Miami
|Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Vermont.
|--
|12-1
|15
Indiana
|Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 96-72 win over Elon. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kennesaw State.
|--
|9-3
|16
Illinois
|Mathew Mayer finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|17
Miss. St.
|Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|11-1
|18
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|8-3
|19
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State.
|--
|9-2
|20
Duke
|Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Florida State.
|--
|10-3
|21
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at St. John's.
|--
|10-3
|22
West Virginia
|Erik Stevenson finished with 22 points and four assists in Sunday's 96-78 win over Buffalo. The Mountaineers' next game is Thursday against Stony Brook.
|--
|9-2
|23
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 80-76 win over Michigan. The Tar Heels' next game is Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh.
|1
|9-4
|24
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes' next game is Dec. 29 against Alabama A&M.
|1
|8-3
|25
Maryland
|Maryland allowed UCLA to shoot 55.6% from the field in Wednesday's 87-60 loss to the Bruins. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday against Saint Peter's.
|1
|8-3
|26
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 94-63 win over Prairie View A&M. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Colorado State.
|NR
|12-0