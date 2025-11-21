College basketball rankings: Purdue survives Memphis to set up clash vs. Texas Tech for Baha Mar Championship
The Boilermakers and Red Raiders will meet on CBS Sports Network in a game sure to shake up the Top 25 And 1
Braden Smith missed 12 of the 14 shots he attempted Thursday. That's unusual and less than ideal for a Purdue team that has a goal of winning the national championship.
Regardless, Purdue won.
The Boilermakers, well short of their so-called A-game, used a 15-2 run in the final seven minutes, right after Memphis took a surprising three-point lead, to turn an unexpected deficit into a comfortable lead they'd never relinquish.
Final score: Purdue 80, Memphis 71.
So Matt Painter's program avoided the upset and advanced to the title game of the Baha Mar Championship, where they'll play Texas Tech late Friday on CBS Sports Network [Channel finder] and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App.
Purdue-Texas Tech tips at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The Boilermakers are listed as 3 1/2-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Purdue remains No. 2 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona is No. 1 for the second consecutive day. Texas Tech -- after Thursday's win over Wake Forest in which JT Toppin got 21 points and nine rebounds -- is No. 15. So what we'll get, later Friday down in the Bahamas, is a compelling matchup featuring the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year (Smith) and the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year (Toppin).
It's the best game on the schedule this weekend.
For those following Smith's quest to become the NCAA's all-time assist leader, he's averaging 9.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game after recording 11 against Penny Hardaway's Tigers. That means the 6-foot guard now has 803 assists in his career, 273 short of the 1,076 Bobby Hurley dished in a legendary four-year career at Duke. At this rate, Smith would break Hurley's record in 31 more games, specifically in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win at UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Denver.
|--
|5-0
|2
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 80-71 win over Memphis. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Texas Tech.
|--
|5-0
|3
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 18 points and five assists in Thursday's 91-45 win over Rider. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Syracuse.
|--
|5-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball missed nine of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 71-67 loss to Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Bryant.
|--
|4-1
|5
BYU
|Mihailo Boskovic was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 86-84 loss to UConn. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Wisconsin.
|--
|3-1
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 82-68 win over Miami. The Gators' next game is Friday against Merrimack.
|--
|3-1
|7
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 86-61 win over Middle Tennessee. The Wolverines' next game is Monday against San Diego State.
|--
|4-0
|8
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-66 win over Kansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Niagara.
|--
|5-0
|9
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 106-81 win over Ohio. The Cardinals' next game is Friday against Cincinnati.
|--
|4-0
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 24 points and five assists in Wednesday's 90-86 win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide's next game is Monday against Gonzaga.
|--
|3-1
|11
St. John's
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 97-49 win over Bucknell. The Red Storm's next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|3-1
|12
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Monday's 96-57 win over Stonehill. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against St. John's.
|--
|4-0
|13
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 122-50 win over Southern Utah. The Zags' next game is Monday against Alabama.
|--
|5-0
|14
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 90-86 loss to Alabaama. The Illini's next game is Saturday against LIU.
|--
|4-1
|15
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 84-83 win over Wake Forest. The Red Raiders' next game is Friday against Purdue.
|--
|4-1
|16
UCLA
|Eric Daiiley Jr. finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-48 win over Sacramento State. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Presbyterian. Skyy Clark was 3 of 11 from the field on Friday's 69-65 loss to Arizona. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Sacramento State.
|--
|4-1
|17
Michigan St.
|Jaxon Kohler finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-66 win over Kentucky. The Spartans' next game is Friday against Detroit Mercy.
|--
|4-0
|18
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-75 win over Oregon State. The Ducks' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|--
|4-0
|19
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 84-83 win over Winthrop. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Jackson State.
|--
|4-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-61 win over Navy. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|5-0
|21
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed seven of the eight field-goal attempts he took in Tuesday's 83-66 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Loyola Maryland.
|--
|3-2
|22
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 89-60 win over Tennessee State. The Vols' next game is Monday against Rutgers.
|--
|5-0
|23
Auburn
|KeShawn Murphy finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 112-66 win over Jackson State. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Oregon.
|--
|4-1
|24
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Monday's 94-69 win over SIU Edwardsville. The Badgers' next game is Friday against BYU.
|--
|4-0
|25
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 14 points and two steals in Friday's 82-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Austin Peay.
|--
|5-0
|26
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 78-66 loss to Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Notre Dame.
|--
|3-2