College basketball rankings: Purdue passes test with easy win vs. Texas Tech in Bahama Mar Championship
The Boilermakers are the No. 2 team in Saturday's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1
On paper, it was the game of the weekend — a top-15 matchup between two teams led by reigning conference players of the year. In reality, it was more lopsided than most buy games.
Final score: Purdue 86, Texas Tech 56.
The Boilermakers led by 23 points at the half, increased that advantage to 33 after the break and won the game by 30. It was as dominant of a performance as anybody has produced against a ranked opponent this season. For the game, Purdue shot 59% from the field and 57% from 3-point range. At one point, the Boilermakers were on a rare-in-basketball 20-0 run.
"They didn't score to start the second half for a while, and Oscar [Cluff] is just getting every rebound, and that's demoralizing to the other team when they're struggling, and now they can't get some second-chance opportunities," explained Purdue coach Matt Painter.
With the win, Purdue is 6-0, with two victories over top-35 KenPom.com teams, and still second in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the third consecutive day. Arizona is 5-0 -- but the Wildcats have better victories, specifically three wins over top-20 KenPom teams, namely UConn, Florida and UCLA.
If you require an explanation for why I have Arizona ahead of Purdue, that's it. But here's a prediction: On Monday, I'm assuming the Boilermakers will keep their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following their 30-point beatdown of Texas Tech. And though that obviously wouldn't line up with the Top 25 And 1, to be clear, I have no issue with it whatsoever. Purdue is great, and there is nothing silly or misguided about having the Boilermakers ranked first anywhere even if, yes, at this moment, it's pretty clear Arizona has the sport's best body of work.
Now back to Purdue.
In addition to dominance, and excellence, the Boilermakers showed real balance against Texas Tech. With a little more than 11 minutes remaining, and the score sitting at 61-36, Purdue's five starters had the following point totals:
- Braden Smith: 10
- Fletcher Loyer: 10
- CJ Cox: 10
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 10
- Oscar Cluff: 10
By the time it was over, seven different Boilermakers had scored in double-figures. Cluff, the transfer from South Dakota State, led everybody with 15 points and 15 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Two more offensive rebounds, and he would've matched the number Texas Tech's entire roster recorded in the game.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win at UConn. The Wildcats' next game is Monday against Denver.
|--
|5-0
|2
Purdue
|Oscar Cluff finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's 86-56 win over Texas Tech. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Eastern Illinois.
|--
|6-0
|3
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 18 points and five assists in Thursday's 91-45 win over Rider. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Syracuse.
|--
|5-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball missed nine of the 14 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 71-67 loss to Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Bryant.
|--
|4-1
|5
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 98-70 win over Wisconsin. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Miami.
|--
|4-1
|6
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 80-45 win over Merrimack. The Gators' next game is Thursday against TCU.
|--
|4-1
|7
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 86-61 win over Middle Tennessee. The Wolverines' next game is Monday against San Diego State.
|--
|4-0
|8
Duke
|Patrick Ngongba finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 100-42 win over Niagara. The Blue Devils' next game is Sunday against Howard.
|--
|6-0
|9
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Friday's 74-64 win over Cincinnati. The Cardinals' next game is Monday against Eastern Michigan.
|--
|5-0
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 24 points and five assists in Wednesday's 90-86 win over Illinois. The Crimson Tide's next game is Monday against Gonzaga.
|--
|3-1
|11
St. John's
|Dillon Mitchell finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 97-49 win over Bucknell. The Red Storm's next game is Monday against Iowa State.
|--
|3-1
|12
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Monday's 96-57 win over Stonehill. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against St. John's.
|--
|4-0
|13
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Monday's 122-50 win over Southern Utah. The Zags' next game is Monday against Alabama.
|--
|5-0
|14
Illinois
|David Mirkovic missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 90-86 loss to Alabaama. The Illini's next game is Saturday against LIU.
|--
|4-1
|15
UCLA
Skyy Clark finished with 22 points and two steals in Friday's 86-46 sin over Presbyterian. The Bruins' next game is Tuesday against Cal.
|1
|5-1
|16
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 18 points and 11 assists in Friday's 84-56 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against East Carolina.
|1
|5-0
|17
Texas Tech
|Jaylen Petty missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Friday's 86-56 loss to Purdue. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against New Orleans.
|2
|4-2
|18
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 87-75 win over Oregon State. The Ducks' next game is Monday against Auburn.
|--
|4-0
|19
Arkansas
|DJ Wagner finished with 17 points and seven assists in Friday's 115-61 win over Jackson State. The Razorbacks' next game is Thursday against Duke.
|--
|5-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-61 win over Navy. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.
|--
|5-0
|21
Kentucky
|Kam Williams finished with 13 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 88-46 win over Loyola Maryland. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Tennessee Tech.
|--
|4-2
|22
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 17 points and five assists in Thursday's 89-60 win over Tennessee State. The Vols' next game is Monday against Rutgers.
|--
|5-0
|23
Auburn
|KeShawn Murphy finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 112-66 win over Jackson State. The Tigers' next game is Monday against Oregon.
|--
|4-1
|24
Ole Miss
|AJ Storr finished with 14 points and two steals in Friday's 82-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Austin Peay.
|1
|5-0
|25
Kansas
|Bryson Tiller missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Tuesday's 78-66 loss to Duke. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday against Notre Dame.
|1
|3-2
|26
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Friday's 86-85 win over Kansas State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Winthrop.
|NR
|6-0