Purdue is the new No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll released Monday after going 3-0 at the Maui Invitational last week. The Boilermakers knocked off three top-15 opponents to move up to the top spot in the rankings for the first time since Feb. 6.

After occupying the top spot in the rankings the past three weeks, Kansas suffered its first loss of the season in the Maui Invitational semifinal to Marquette. The loss by the Jayhawks and the head-to-head win over the Golden Eagles in the Maui Invitational championship game opened the door for Purdue to move up by taking all 32 first-place votes.

As a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past spring, Purdue was upset by No. 16 seeded Fairleigh Dickinson to end its magical season. The Boilermakers finished the 2022-23 campaign 29-6 and beat Penn State in the Big Ten championship game.

Arizona took Purdue's spot in the rankings and moved up to No. 2 after an impressive win over Michigan State on Thanksgiving day. The Wildcats have one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the country and already have two marquee wins over Duke and MSU. The Wildcats' next major test of the season is a showdown with No. 1 Purdue on Dec. 16.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Memphis 63; Virginia 54; UCLA 46; TCU 45; San Diego State 45; Oklahoma 44; Colorado 43; Ohio State 37; Clemson 27; Auburn 26; Princeton 24; Nevada 11; Iowa State 11; USC 7; Liberty 6; Bradley 4; Cincinnati 2; Arkansas 2; Florida 1;