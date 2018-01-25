College basketball rankings: Purdue's 15-game winning streak on line vs. Michigan

Michigan is both the only team to win at Michigan State this season and the lone team to stay within single digits of Purdue in any of the Boilermakers' past 11 games. For those reasons alone, Thursday night's rematch between two Big Ten schools headed to the NCAA Tournament is interesting on its surface.

Yes, Michigan is a heavy underdog at Purdue.

But it's worth noting that the Wolverines won 82-72 earlier this month when they were also heavy underdogs at Michigan State. So it's not like they're incapable of surprising. Plus, when the Wolverines played Purdue the first time earlier this month, they were leading in the final three minutes and tied in the final seconds before losing 70-69. So it's not like they're incapable of competing.

As always, we'll see.

But it should be worth your time.

Purdue enters ranked No. 4 in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Michigan is No. 24. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)