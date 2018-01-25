College basketball rankings: Purdue's 15-game winning streak on line vs. Michigan
The Boilermakers, No. 4 in Thursday's Top 25 (and 1), nipped the No. 24 Wolverines earlier this month
Michigan is both the only team to win at Michigan State this season and the lone team to stay within single digits of Purdue in any of the Boilermakers' past 11 games. For those reasons alone, Thursday night's rematch between two Big Ten schools headed to the NCAA Tournament is interesting on its surface.
Yes, Michigan is a heavy underdog at Purdue.
But it's worth noting that the Wolverines won 82-72 earlier this month when they were also heavy underdogs at Michigan State. So it's not like they're incapable of surprising. Plus, when the Wolverines played Purdue the first time earlier this month, they were leading in the final three minutes and tied in the final seconds before losing 70-69. So it's not like they're incapable of competing.
As always, we'll see.
But it should be worth your time.
Purdue enters ranked No. 4 in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Michigan is No. 24. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Thursday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' resume features three wins over teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Xavier, Gonzaga and Tennessee. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 11 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Next up is Saturday's game at Duke.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game against Virginia. Their resume features five top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 15 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky in November. Fifteen of Purdue's 19 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features seven top-50 KenPom wins and just one loss to a currently unranked team. Three of their next four games are inside Allen Fieldhouse.
|--
|16-4
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their best win is a double-digit victory over North Carolina.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume includes seven top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss.
|--
|19-3
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's game with Kentucky.
|--
|16-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Memphis. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the AAC standings.
|--
|18-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume includes wins over Kansas, Texas Tech, Wichita State and TCU. Their lone sub-50 KenPom loss came in OT at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-4
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|--
|16-5
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and West Virginia. Their lone sub-50 loss came at Iowa State.
|--
|16-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 14-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|19-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes are 13-1 in their past 14 games. The lone loss in that stretch is a neutral-court loss to North Carolina.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-60 losses.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers own five top-50 KenPom wins and just two losses to unranked opponents. They're 11-0 at home and 3-1 in neutral-court games.
|--
|16-4
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features five top-55 KenPom wins. They're 6-1 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|18-2
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 5-1 in their past six games with wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|14-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They'll try to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday against UCF.
|--
|15-4
|21
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They own wins over West Virginia and Nevada.
|--
|15-5
|22
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-4 in their past seven games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|1
|15-4
|23
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Duquesne. They have a two-game lead in the loss column of the A-10 standings.
|2
|16-3
|24
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 10-2 in their past 12 games. Their resume features wins over Michigan State, Texas, Maryland and UCLA.
|2
|17-5
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's seven-game winning streak was snapped late Wednesday at Wyoming thanks to a terrible no-call at the end of regulation. Nevada remains alone atop the MWC standings.
|1
|18-4
|26
|Florida State
|FSU's resume includes four top-50 KenPom wins and only two sub-50 losses. The Seminoles' best wins are over North Carolina and Florida.
|1
|15-5
IN: Florida State
OUT: Florida
-
