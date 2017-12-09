College basketball rankings: Red-hot TCU keeps win streak intact, moves to 10-0
TCU, which downed Nevada late Friday, continues to flourish under second-year coach Jamie Dixon
Only two teams entered Saturday with a double-digit win total. One is Duke, which is ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And the other is ... TCU.
The Horned Frogs improved to 10-0 late Friday with an 84-80 victory over Nevada in the final game of a tripleheader at Staples Center. So now, barring a big upset, TCU should take a 12-0 record -- and 17-game winning streak -- into its Big 12 opener with Oklahoma on Dec. 30. It's been a remarkable and impressive turnaround for second-year coach Jamie Dixon, who took over a program that went 12-21 the season before his arrival. Before him, the Horned Frogs were bad. But with him, they're 34-15 since the beginning of last season. And a top-30 recruiting class is on the way.
TCU is No. 13 in the Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Blue Devils' perfect record features wins over Michigan State, Florida and Texas. Marvin Bagley is averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.
|--
|11-0
|2
|
|The Spartans have won seven straight games since losing to Duke in the Champions Classic. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|3
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|4
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They're one of only four teams with a top 15 offensive-efficiency rating and top 15 defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|7-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. Texas A&M owns four top-50 KenPom wins, including one over West Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|9
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|10
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|11
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record features seven double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point victory at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|12
|
|The Sun Devils are off to their best start since the 1974-75 season. They own wins over Xavier, Kansas State and St. John's.
|--
|8-0
|13
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|9-0
|14
|
|The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Xavier has beaten Cincinnati, Baylor and Wisconsin.
|--
|8-1
|15
|
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
|--
|7-1
|16
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Mark Few's team owns wins over Creighton and Texas.
|--
|7-2
|17
|
|The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin.
|--
|6-2
|18
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|6-2
|19
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.
|--
|6-2
|20
|
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|7-1
|21
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|--
|7-1
|22
|
|The Wolf Pack's only losses are single-digit losses to TCU and Texas Tech. Caleb and Cody Martin are combining to average 35.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
|--
|8-1
|23
|
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. UT's resume features wins over Purdue, NC State and Georgia Tech.
|--
|6-1
|24
|
|The Jayhawks lost to Washington, which is ranked 114th at KenPom. No team ranked ahead of KU has a loss that bad.
|--
|7-1
|25
|
|The Boilermakers have won five straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue's resume features five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-2
|26
|
|The Irish own a win over Wichita State but have lost to Ball State. Bonzie Colson is averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.
|--
|7-2
-
'Silent Night' game again must-see event
The fans rushed the floor and celebrated after Taylor University scored its 10th point of the...
-
How to watch Cal-San Diego State
The struggling Bears head to San Diego on Saturday for a late afternoon tip in the Viejas...
-
How to watch Notre Dame-Delaware
The Irish look to get back on track after losing two of their last three
-
How to watch UCLA-Michigan
The Bruins travel to Ann Arbor seeking their eighth win of the season
-
USC vs. Oklahoma CBB odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Trojans vs. Sooners game 10,000 ti...
-
Podcast: Good teams taking bad losses
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander preview Friday and Saturday's top games
Add a Comment