College basketball rankings: Red-hot TCU keeps win streak intact, moves to 10-0

Only two teams entered Saturday with a double-digit win total. One is Duke, which is ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And the other is ... TCU.

The Horned Frogs improved to 10-0 late Friday with an 84-80 victory over Nevada in the final game of a tripleheader at Staples Center. So now, barring a big upset, TCU should take a 12-0 record -- and 17-game winning streak -- into its Big 12 opener with Oklahoma on Dec. 30. It's been a remarkable and impressive turnaround for second-year coach Jamie Dixon, who took over a program that went 12-21 the season before his arrival. Before him, the Horned Frogs were bad. But with him, they're 34-15 since the beginning of last season. And a top-30 recruiting class is on the way.



TCU is No. 13 in the Top 25 (and one).



The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.