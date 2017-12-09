College basketball rankings: Red-hot TCU keeps win streak intact, moves to 10-0

TCU, which downed Nevada late Friday, continues to flourish under second-year coach Jamie Dixon

Only two teams entered Saturday with a double-digit win total. One is Duke, which is ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And the other is ... TCU

The Horned Frogs improved to 10-0 late Friday with an 84-80 victory over Nevada in the final game of a tripleheader at Staples Center. So now, barring a big upset, TCU should take a 12-0 record -- and 17-game winning streak -- into its Big 12 opener with Oklahoma on Dec. 30. It's been a remarkable and impressive turnaround for second-year coach Jamie Dixon, who took over a program that went 12-21 the season before his arrival. Before him, the Horned Frogs were bad. But with him, they're 34-15 since the beginning of last season. And a top-30 recruiting class is on the way.

TCU is No. 13 in the Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

1 Duke The Blue Devils' perfect record features wins over Michigan State, Florida and Texas. Marvin Bagley is averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game. -- 11-0
2 Michigan State The Spartans have won seven straight games since losing to Duke in the Champions Classic. Miles Bridges is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. -- 8-1
3 Villanova The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Mikal Bridges is averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game. -- 9-0
4 North Carolina The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories. -- 9-1
5 Wichita State The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They're one of only four teams with a top 15 offensive-efficiency rating and top 15 defensive-efficiency rating. -- 7-1
6 Kentucky The Wildcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. Kevin Knox is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 35.3 minutes per game. -- 7-1
7 Miami (Fla.) The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game. -- 8-0
8 Texas A&M The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. Texas A&M owns four top-50 KenPom wins, including one over West Virginia. -- 7-1
9 West Virginia The Mountaineers' lone loss is a season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Jevon Carter is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game. -- 8-1
10 Virginia The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. -- 8-1
11 Florida State The Seminoles' perfect record features seven double-digit wins - most notably a 17-point victory at Florida. Terance Mann is averaging 16.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game. -- 8-0
12 Arizona State The Sun Devils are off to their best start since the 1974-75 season. They own wins over Xavier, Kansas State and St. John's. -- 8-0
13 TCU The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game. -- 9-0
14 Xavier The Musketeers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Xavier has beaten Cincinnati, Baylor and Wisconsin. -- 8-1
15 Cincinnati The Bearcats' lone loss is a road loss to Xavier. Gary Clark is averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. -- 7-1
16 Gonzaga The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Mark Few's team owns wins over Creighton and Texas. -- 7-2
17 Baylor The Bears' only losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. They own wins over Creighton and Wisconsin. -- 6-2
18 Creighton The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half. -- 6-2
19 Texas The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game. -- 6-2
20 Seton Hall The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville. -- 7-1
21 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern. -- 7-1
22 Nevada The Wolf Pack's only losses are single-digit losses to TCU and Texas Tech. Caleb and Cody Martin are combining to average 35.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. -- 8-1
23 Tennessee The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. UT's resume features wins over Purdue, NC State and Georgia Tech. -- 6-1
24 Kansas The Jayhawks lost to Washington, which is ranked 114th at KenPom. No team ranked ahead of KU has a loss that bad. -- 7-1
25 Purdue The Boilermakers have won five straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue's resume features five top-100 KenPom victories. -- 9-2
26 Notre Dame The Irish own a win over Wichita State but have lost to Ball State. Bonzie Colson is averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game. -- 7-2
